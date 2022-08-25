EU Gas Market Passes 2 Important Milestones

The EU gas market has passed two important milestones, according to Standard Chartered.

The EU gas market has passed two important milestones on the road to reduced vulnerability to the politicization of Russian gas flows.

That’s according to a new market note from Standard Chartered, which stated that on August 21, EU gas inventories reached 88.1 billion cubic metres (bcm), “exceeding the 2021 maximum fill of 87.9 bcm”.

“The peak inventory for the 2021-22 winter was reached on 21 October; this year that total has been reached two months earlier, leaving time in our view for inventories to increase by another 10-15 bcm before seasonal net withdrawals begin,” Standard Chartered analysts stated in the note.

“EU gas inventories have also exceeded the five-year average, moving slightly above on 20 August before extending the lead to 0.14 bcm the following day. These two mileposts represent a remarkable turnaround; on 24 February when Russia invaded Ukraine, EU gas inventories were an alarming 13.2 bcm below the five-year average,” the analysts added.

In the note, Standard Chartered highlighted that the build in inventories has faced “severe headwinds”.

“A hot, dry summer with reduced availability of key renewables has led to greater gas burn in the power sector, but most importantly Russia has limited its exports,” company analysts stated in the report.

“Russia has reduced Nord Stream flows by 80 percent and other pipeline flows by 60 percent. Those reductions have been partially offset by increased LNG flows, both directly into the EU and also via the UK. Greater quantity security has, however, needed extremely high prices to keep LNG cargoes coming in,” the analysts added.

“Nevertheless, we see some reasons for optimism; in particular we expect the market to start reacting less dramatically to each Nord Stream headline now that the remaining flow has become almost irrelevant, at just 3.5 percent of EU imports,” the Standard Chartered analysts continued.

Nord Stream 1

In a separate market note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday, Rystad Energy analyst Lu Ming Pang stated that “the tumultuous situation surrounding the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has again reared its head, with a sudden maintenance announced for the end of August”.

“This has sent shockwaves through gas supply chains, with prices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia surging to record levels on the news,” Pang said.

“Russia for now sits at the heart of global gas markets - its ability to impact pricing and supplies beyond its regional market is becoming clearer and likely to solidify as demand picks up in the winter months,” he added.

“Following another week of record prices, the market shows no sign of finding a new equilibrium. Market sentiment is a mixture of price record fatigue with quiet acceptance that this new normal is here to stay,” Pang continued.

Gazprom revealed on Twitter recently that gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline will be suspended from August 31 to September 2 for maintenance works.

“Upon the completion of maintenance operations, provided that no malfunctions are identified, gas transmission will be resumed at the rate of 33 million cubic meters per day,” Gazprom announced.

In his latest market note, Pang highlighted that, “like the maintenance from 12 July to 21 July, market participants are wary of the possibility that the flows may not return on schedule, if at all”.

Pang has previously outlined that 33 million cubic meters per day is 20 percent capacity for the Nord Stream pipeline.

