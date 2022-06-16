EU Gas Market in Rough Patch After Gazprom Announcement

The European gas market is once again going through a rough patch.

That’s according to Rystad Energy analyst Zongqiang Luo, who outlined that the development came after Gazprom announced that a “steep” drop of approximately 40 percent of gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be seen in the short term because of a turbine sent for maintenance to Siemens that has not been returned in due time.

“It is a challenge for Siemens to send the turbine that was overhauled in Montreal, Canada back to Gazprom due to the imposed sanctions by Canada towards Russia,” Luo said in a market note, which was sent to Rigzone on Wednesday.

“There is uncertainty over how and when exactly Siemens will be able to return the turbine. Encouragingly Siemens Energy has informed the Canadian and German governments about the situation and is seeking a possible solution,” he added in the note.

“This is a significant test of western governments resolve on sanctions, as well as Russia’s technical capacity to operate its sector facing with the risk of getting less support from western technologies and services,” Luo went on to say.

Luo highlighted in the note that Gazprom has reported that only three of its eight turbines remain in operation at the pipeline’s Portovaya compressor station on Russia’s Baltic Sea coast. The Rystad analyst also warned that, while minor pieces of gas infrastructure can be more easily fixed, heavy, technically complex technology will require maintenance and servicing that currently would need cooperation with the West.

Production Curtailment

Following Russia’s suspension of gas supplies to certain European countries and reduced gas supplies via several pipelines - e.g. Nord Stream 1, Sokhranivka, Sudzha - Russian gas may be compelled to partially curtail production to match the increasingly limited options for gas delivery, Luo outlined.

“Though Gazprom earlier mentioned the expected drop in gas production to be approximately four percent for 2022, we currently expect the Russian gas production would decline to about 650 billion cubic meters this year based on the lower pipeline exports to Europe in the second half of the year and decreased output from Gazprom’s greenfields,” Luo stated in the note.

“Additionally, Gazprom had set the storage target for the winter 2022 in early April to achieve a high level of 72.662 billion cubic meters, which is almost the same level of winter 2021,” he added.

“Due to less transparency on current Russian storage level, we estimate that the Russian domestic storage level is relatively high as Russia lacks the flexibility in domestic storage capacity or pipeline infrastructure to re-direct the volumes from Europe to Asia,” Luo went on to state.

In a separate market note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday, Rystad analyst Fabian Rønningen outlined that power prices in Europe were rising again as gas prices climbed on Russian supply constraints.

“Lower Russian flows and the Freeport LNG outage are pushing gas prices higher,” the Rystad analyst stated in the note.

“The spot contract is now trading at EUR 97 ($100) per MWh and even higher for the front month, EUR 100 ($104). The front year also moved upwards, but less overall movement, and has been trading relatively stable in the range EUR 75-85 ($78-88) for the last two months,” Rønningen added.

