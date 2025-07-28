EU Far Right Wants 2040 Climate Target Binned

The European Union’s proposed target to cut emissions by 90 percent by 2040 should be rejected, according to the far-right grouping responsible for leading negotiations in parliament.

Ondrej Knotek, the rapporteur from the Patriots for Europe, which contains lawmakers from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party and France’s Rassemblement National, said the climate goal would have “devastating consequences” for energy-intensive industries.

“The proposal to set a new, additional binding climate target for 2040 appears to be more of an ideological experiment without solid reasons and definitely not a realistic plan,” Knotek, a Czech lawmaker, said in a report. “I therefore call for this legislative proposal on the new, additional legally binding climate target for 2040 to be rejected.”

Knotek’s report kicks off negotiations in parliament on the European Commission’s proposal to slash emissions by 2040, on the way to climate neutrality by mid-century. The Patriots won the right to lead negotiations earlier this month.

Both the EU parliament and member states need to agree their own positions on the commission’s proposal before negotiating with each other on the final shape of the law. Representatives of other political groups have the right to propose and vote on their own amendments.

After the Patriots secured their negotiating mandate, the socialists, greens, the liberal Renew group and the center-right European People’s Party - the largest group in parliament - struck a deal for an accelerated timetable to try and nullify the far-right. They hope to reach a deal by early October.

The 2040 climate target is a key stepping stone for the EU’s transition, but comes at a politically challenging time: there’s a greater focus on safeguarding European industry, after many national governments pivoted to the right.

The commission says the goal is needed for the bloc to submit an updated climate plan to the United Nations ahead of the COP30 climate summit in Brazil in November.