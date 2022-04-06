EU Countries Likely to Impose Russian Oil Sanctions

There is clearly still opposition from some key member states.

It is likely that European Union countries will impose sanctions on Russian oil in coming months.

That’s the view of analysts at Standard Chartered, who highlighted the “atrocities against Ukrainian civilians revealed by the withdrawal of Russian forces from areas north and east of Kyiv”, in a new report sent to Rigzone on Tuesday.

“We do not believe that the most likely immediate measure - i.e., imposing sanctions on coal - will prove sufficient to meet demands from many member states and public opinion for a significant ratcheting up of the pressure on Russia,” the analysts stated in the report.

“However, there is clearly still opposition from some key member states who would prefer to defer additional sanctions if possible,” the analysts added in the report.

“While we expect sanctions will likely eventually result in a complete cessation of Russian oil exports to Europe, questions remain on the potential timing of an EU agreement on sanctions, its speed of execution and whether any exemptions would be allowed for specific oil products or specific refineries,” the analysts continued.

In the report, the analysts noted that a move towards explicit EU sanctions on oil imports would keep Russian output below 8.5 million barrels per day for several years in their view and introduce some downside to their already low expectations for Russian oil output.

“Some market participants appear to have assumed that constraints on Russian output might ease relatively quickly; however, EU sanctions would send a strong signal that Russian oil is unlikely to regain its former market in Europe for an extended period, if ever,” the analysts stated in the report.

“EU sanctions will also likely increase the pressure on key countries, and particularly India, not to increase their imports from Russia above pre-invasion levels; up to now part of the pushback from other users of Russian oil has been that they could not be expected to refrain from extra purchases if EU governments were not explicitly limiting their own use,” the analysts added.

Late on Tuesday, the European Commission launched a fifth package of sanctions against Russia, which included an import ban on coal from the country.

“It is important to sustain utmost pressure on Putin and the Russian government at this critical point,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a press statement yesterday.

“The four packages of sanctions have hit hard and limited the Kremlin’s political and economic options. We are seeing tangible results. But clearly, in view of events, we need to increase our pressure further,” von der Leyen added.

“Today [Tuesday], we are proposing to take our sanctions a step further. We will make them broader and sharper, so that they cut even deeper in the Russian economy,” von der Leyen continued.

