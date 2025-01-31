EU Commission Set to Award $1.3B Grants for Cross-Border Energy Projects

The European Commission plans to award about $1.3 billion in grants to 41 cross-border energy infrastructure projects, mostly in the study stage.

The European Commission said Thursday it plans to award nearly EUR 1.25 billion ($1.3 billion) in grants to 41 cross-border energy infrastructure projects, mostly in the study stage.

The funding is from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for Energy, which supports the implementation of the European Union’s Trans-European Networks for Energy (TEN-E) Regulation. The regulation aims to link national and regional power, low-carbon gas, hydrogen and carbon dioxide infrastructure.

Thursday’s announcement constitutes “the largest call for proposals under the current CEF Energy program, both in terms of applications received and funding awarded and goes beyond the call's initial indicative budget of EUR 850 million”, the Commission said in an online statement.

The call was made last year as the inaugural grant deployment of the revised TEN-E Regulation, put into effect June 2022 to align with the EU’s goal of turning into a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.

The selected projects announced Thursday, consisting of 36 studies and five work proposals, had obtained the status of Project of Common Interest or Project of Mutual Interest in 2024 under the TEN-E Regulation, the Commission said.

Almost EUR 750 million has been earmarked for eight power grid projects, including offshore and smart grids.

The bulk of the grid allotment at EUR 645 million will support the Bornholm Energy Island project. The project involves the building of a first-of-a-kind hybrid interconnector in the Baltic Sea that links to Denmark and Germany. The project will integrate three gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity, according to the Commission.

“Another grant for construction works of almost EUR 33 million will go to Danube InGrid, a cross-border smart electricity project between Hungary and Slovakia that will integrate renewable energy and more efficiently balance the system”, the Commission said.

The other six - located in Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Slovakia and Spain - will receive study support.

“To help decarbonize EU industry, hydrogen infrastructure will benefit from grants for 21 development studies amounting to over EUR 250 million”, the Commission added.

The hydrogen portion of the grants will support projects in Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

For carbon dioxide infrastructure, three projects will receive construction support and nine more will receive aid in securing financing - totaling EUR 250 million.

The Prinos storage facility in Greece, which will help establish the first carbon capture and storage value chain in the southeast Mediterranean, has been allotted EUR 120 million. The other two projects to receive construction support are in Denmark and the Netherlands.

The Commission expects to formalize the in the coming weeks. The beneficiaries will then need to secure grant agreements with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency.

“Once completed, the successful projects will boost our efforts to decarbonize our economies and societies, integrating our energy markets and safeguarding our industry’s competitiveness”, commented Dan Jørgensen, Commissioner for Energy and Housing.

