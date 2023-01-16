EU Approves $1.2Bn Scheme For Danish CCS Technology

The European Commission has approved a $1.2 billion Danish scheme to support the roll-out of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.

The measure contributes to the achievement of Denmark's climate targets and the EU's strategic objectives under the European Green Deal and the 2050 climate neutrality goal.

The scheme notified by Denmark, with a total budget of around $1.2 billion, aims at promoting the roll-out of CCS technologies used to reduce CO2 emissions that are released in the atmosphere and achieve deeper decarbonization of industrial processes. The measure will support CCS as a viable and effective tool to mitigate climate change. This is expected to increase investor confidence in the technology and facilitate the development of a commercial CCS market in Denmark.

Under the scheme, the aid will be awarded through a competitive tendering procedure to be concluded in 2023. The tender will be open to companies active in many industrial sectors, including the waste and energy sectors. Under a 20-year contract, the beneficiary will capture and store an annual minimum of 0.4 million tons of CO2 from 2026.

The aid will cover the difference between the estimated total costs of capturing and storing a ton of CO2 over the lifetime of the contract and the return expected by the beneficiary. The maximum amount of aid will be equal to around $59.5 million per year, adjusted for inflation.

The scheme will contribute to Denmark's efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent by 2030 compared to the 1990 level. The scheme is expected to enable the capture and storage of a minimum of 0.4 million tons of CO2 per year and 8 million tons of CO2 over the total 20-year period of the contract.

The scheme is necessary and appropriate to support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through the capture and storage of CO2 in Denmark and thereby contribute to the EU and national climate targets.

“This €1.1 billion [$1.2Bn] scheme will enable Denmark to capture and store a significant amount of CO2, preventing its release into the atmosphere. It will help Denmark achieve its ambitious target of climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest, in line with the European Green Deal objectives, while ensuring that competition distortions are kept to the minimum,” Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy, said.

