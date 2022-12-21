EU Agrees To Temporarily Limit Excessive Gas Prices

EU energy ministers have reached a political agreement that sets a market correction mechanism to protect citizens and the economy against excessively high gas prices.

The regulation aims to limit episodes of excessive gas prices in the EU that do not reflect world market prices while ensuring the security of energy supply and the stability of financial markets.

“We have succeeded in finding an important agreement that will shield citizens from skyrocketing energy prices. We will set a realistic and effective mechanism, which includes the necessary safeguards that will steer us clear from risks to the security of supply and financial markets stability. Once again, we have proved that the EU is united and will not let anybody use energy as a weapon,” Jozef SÍKELA, Czech minister of industry and trade, stated.

The market correction mechanism will be automatically activated if the month-ahead price on the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) exceeds 180€/MWh for three working days and the month-ahead TTF price is 35€ higher than a reference price for LNG on global markets for the same three working days.

The mechanism will apply as of February 15, 2023. The Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) will constantly monitor the markets and if it observes that a market correction event has occurred, it will publish a 'market correction notice' on its website.

While the mechanism is active, transactions concerning the natural gas futures that are within the scope of the MCM above a so-called 'dynamic bidding limit' will not be allowed to take place. The ‘dynamic bidding limit’ is the reference price for LNG on global markets based on an international basket of LNG transaction hubs plus 35€/MWh. If the reference price for LNG is below 145€, the dynamic bidding limit will remain at the sum of 145€ and 35€.

Once activated, the dynamic bidding limit will apply for at least 20 working days. If the dynamic bidding limit is below 180€/MWh for the last three consecutive working days, it will be automatically deactivated.

Suspension mechanism

The regulation includes a suspension mechanism if risks to the security of energy supply, financial stability, intra-EU flows of gas, or risks of increased gas demand are identified.

The European Commission, ESMA, and ACER will constantly monitor and review the functioning of the market correction mechanism from the day of entry into force of the regulation on February 1, 2023. At any time, when such risks or market disturbances materialize, the Commission will adopt an implementing decision to suspend the market correction mechanism.

The market correction mechanism will be suspended, notably, if gas demand increases by 15% in a month or 10% in two months, LNG imports decrease significantly, or traded volume on the TTF drops significantly compared to the same period a year ago.

Scope

The regulation introduces a market correction mechanism on virtual gas trading platforms in the EU.

Member states agreed that the mechanism will apply to month-ahead, three months-ahead, and year-ahead derivative contracts. This refers to the time during which the contract can be purchased at a certain price before it expires. The ceiling will not apply to over-the-counter trades, day-ahead exchanges, and intra-day exchanges.

By January 23, 2023, ESMA and ACER will publish a preliminary data report concerning the introduction of the market correction mechanism. ESMA and ACER will assess the effects of the market correction mechanism on financial and energy markets and on the security of supply, to verify whether the key elements and the scope of the market correction mechanism are still appropriate in the light of financial and energy market and security of supply developments and submit reports to the Commission by March 1, 2023. The Commission shall then propose amendments to exclude hubs other than the TTF from the regulation in case their inclusion has negative effects on the functioning of the mechanism, no later than March 31, 2023.

By November 1, 2023, the Commission will review the regulation given the general situation of the gas supply, and based on that report, it may propose to extend its validity.

