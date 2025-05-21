EU Adopts Sanctions on Russian Shadow Fleet, Hybrid Threats

The European Union has approved its latest sanctions package against Russia, targeting nearly 200 shadow fleet ships as well as addressing hybrid threats and human rights, the bloc’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas announced on Tuesday.

“More sanctions on Russia are in the works. The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response,” she said in a message posted on X.

The package includes measures targeting dozens of individuals, entities and vessels behind Russia’s shadow fleet of oil tankers, which has helped Moscow skirt the bloc’s trade and energy sanctions, Bloomberg News previously reported.

The restrictions, the bloc’s 17th since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, will also hit actors involved in Russia’s disinformation campaigns and hacking efforts. They will also hit companies in third countries providing Russia with machines, parts and support for its arms and drone manufacturing operations.

The EU is already at work on its next package of sanctions, its 18th, to increase pressure on Moscow to end its war against Ukraine, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week. Ideas under discussion include sanctioning banks in third countries which support Russia’s defense industry and lowering a Group of Seven price cap on Russian oil.

European officials will discuss that possibility, which would require US backing, at a meeting of G-7 finance ministers in Canada this week, according to a person familiar with the matter.