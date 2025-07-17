EthosEnergy Bags RISEC Operations and Maintenance Deal

Ethos Energy Group Ltd. (EthosEnergy) has secured a multi-year operations and maintenance deal for the Rhode Island State Energy Center (RISEC), a two-by-one combined-cycle gas turbine power plant outside Providence, Rhode Island.

The plant is owned by Shell Energy North America (US) LP. Commissioned in 2002, the plant has a nominal output of 596 megawatts, making it one of the most efficient and reliable energy sources in the region, EthosEnergy noted.

EthosEnergy said that under the agreement with RISEC, it will provide a full range of operations and maintenance services, encompassing health, safety, the environment and NERC compliance, along with 24/7 remote monitoring, IT/OT services, human resources and procurement support.

“This agreement with Rhode Island State Energy Center is a testament to the strength of our operations and maintenance team and capabilities to manage critical energy infrastructure”, EthosEnergy CEO Ana Amicarella said. “It reflects our commitment to safety, operational excellence, continuous improvement, and innovation, and reinforces our role as a trusted partner in driving reliability and performance as the industry evolves”.

Driven by two SGT6-5000F gas turbines and a GE D11 steam turbine, this facility supplies the ISO New England market. Thanks to this new agreement, EthosEnergy said it enhances its footprint in the Northeast.

“This award builds on EthosEnergy’s growing momentum of our diverse global O&M fleet and integrated OneEthos portfolio of products and services as the company supports asset owners navigating energy transition, decarbonization goals, and evolving market demands”, Iain O’Brien, SVP Operations of EthosEnergy, added.

