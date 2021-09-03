ESVAGT in Mass Recruit Mode
New contracts in the North Sea require ESVAGT to “mass recruit”, the company has announced.
ESVAGT noted that new long-term contracts with TotalEnergies on seven vessels for operations in the North Sea have resulted in “great activity” in the HR-department of ESVAGT. The company said the contracts are creating a demand for about 50 new seafarers, which it highlighted is an approximate eight percent expansion of its workforce. ESVAGT outlined that the recruitment is aimed at all levels of seafarers, from ordinary ship’s assistants to senior officers.
“It is a positive matter, that we are on market for this substantial number of new colleagues”, Nick Vejlgaard Ørskov, ESVAGT’s chief human resources officer, said in a company statement.
“We have been thoroughly preparing while getting the contracts closed to ensure our readiness when the contracts were ready. A recruitment process with impressive results in Denmark and the Faroe Islands have already been carried out. Despite a great demand for skilled seafarers, we recognize that ESVAGT is an attractive workplace,” the ESVAGT representative added in the statement.
Last month, ESVAGT revealed that it had closed several contracts with TotalEnergies as part of the marine spread for the Danish part of the North Sea. The agreements involve overall safety emergency response plus the transport and transfer of goods and personnel, ESVAGT noted in a company statement at the time.
Back in June, ESVAGT noted that increased market activity was sending more vessels to work and highlighted that the ‘Esvagt Castor’, ‘Esvagt Carpathia’ and several other ESVAGT vessels had been signed up for various offshore campaigns.
ESVAGT noted in May that growth in offshore wind and a rebound in the oil and gas market forecasted 2021 to be a promising year for the company after a challenging 2020 due to Covid-19. ESVAGT said it weathered the Covid headwinds in 2020 and saw a positive result and only five percent reduction of revenue despite “very challenging” market conditions.
Founded in 1981, ESVAGT describes itself as a dedicated provider of safety and support at sea. The business services the offshore wind industry and the oil and gas industry, its website shows. The company has a fleet of more than 40 vessels and approximately 1,100 employees offshore and onshore, according to its site.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
