Essential Utilities Logs YoY Increase in Profit

Essential Utilities Inc. has reported a net income of $107.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, up from $75.4 million a year prior. The company said in its quarterly report that earnings had been helped by increased rates across both water and gas segments, partially offset by increases in depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expenses, and operations and maintenance expenses.

“With both our water and gas divisions firing on all cylinders, we delivered strong second-quarter results and reaffirmed our commitment to growth, innovation and community”, Christopher Franklin, Essential Utilities Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said.

Revenues for the quarter were $514.9 million, up 18.5 percent from $434.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Operations and maintenance expenses increased to $148.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $142.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in employee-related costs, bad debt expense, materials and supplies and other costs.

Essential Utilities said its regulated water segment generated quarterly revenues of $332.3 million, up 9.9 percent from $302.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. The primary drivers of the revenue increase were water and wastewater rates. Operations and maintenance expenses for this segment rose to $100.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $95.6 million for the same period in 2024.

Essential Utilities’ regulated natural gas segment had quarterly revenues of $177.3 million, up 38.3 percent from $128.2 million for Q2 2024. This growth was mainly due to higher purchased gas costs, increased rates, and additional surcharges. Meanwhile, operations and maintenance expenses for this segment rose slightly to $49.8 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the previous year.

Revenues for the first half of the year reached $1.3 billion, 24.1 percent higher than the $1 billion reported for the first half of 2024. Essential Utilities said the increase was due to regulatory recoveries and higher volumes in the regulated natural gas segment, among others.

In the first half of 2025, operations and maintenance expenses reached $286.3 million, a 2.5 percent increase from $279.4 million for 2024.

Net income for the same period was $391.6 million, up from $341.2 million for 2024.

