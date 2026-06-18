Eskom Reports Sustained Improvements in Grid Reliability

The South African state-owned utility continues to register improvements in electricity supply reliability as winter demand escalates, reporting nearly 400 consecutive days without power interruptions from mid-May.

South African state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd said it continues to register improvements in electricity supply reliability as winter demand escalates, reporting nearly 400 consecutive days without power interruptions from mid-May.

"Year-on-year gains in generation availability, reduced unplanned outages, and lower reliance on diesel, alongside targeted interventions through the Load Reduction Elimination Program, are enabling more households to access a stable and consistent electricity supply", Eskom said in an online statement.

Eskom maintained its outlook that there would be no loadshedding during the winter due to sustained improvements in plant performance.

The Energy Availability Factor over the last 3 months rose 5.33 percent from the same period in the prior year to 63.24 percent. "This reflects sustained progress under Eskom's turnaround strategy and a 9.5 percent improvement (4.8GW) compared to the corresponding period three years ago", Eskom said.

It said it had 1.24 gigawatts (GW) of cold reserve due to excess capacity.

"Between 5 and 11 June 2026, average unplanned outages declined to 10 143MW, a significant reduction of 4 304MW from the 14 447MW recorded over the same period last year, almost equivalent to the capacity of Kusile Power Station", Eskom added.

"This improvement is also reflected in the Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor, which improved to 21.18 percent from 29.61 percent in the corresponding period last year, representing a significant reduction of 8.43 percent", Eskom said.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"During the same period, Eskom's Planned Capacity Loss Factor, which reflects planned maintenance, averaged 13.01 percent, higher than the 9.52 percent in the previous financial year and is aligned with Eskom's efforts to ensure environmental compliance, improve reliability and support long-term sustainability".

Meanwhile financial year-to-date (April 1-June 11, 2026) diesel spending fell 88.67 percent year-on-year to ZAR 615.58 million ($37.59 million) at a load factor of 1.36 percent from ZAR 4.112 billion at a load factor of 11.96 percent.

Under the company's Load Reduction Elimination Program, about 43 percent of affected customers, or over 720,000 households, have now been restored to normal supply, Eskom said.

"Full elimination is targeted in seven provinces by October 2026, with the remaining provinces, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, expected to follow in 2027 as targeted interventions continue to address localized network constraints and overloading pressures", it said.

The program, which includes the installation of smart meters, covers 971 feeders and will benefit about 1.69 million customers, out of Eskom’s total 7.2 million customers, according to the company.

"Although the power system remains stable and generation capacity continues to exceed demand, illegal connections and meter tampering persist in certain localized areas, driving infrastructure damage and posing serious safety risks. Eskom continues to implement load reduction as a temporary, targeted measure in high-risk areas to protect both communities and the electricity network", it explained.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com