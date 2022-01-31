Escalating Russia-Ukraine Tensions Represent Energy Conflict
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators look at the effects of the Russia – Ukraine conflict, a ‘bomb’ cyclone hitting the U.S. Northeast, the upcoming OPEC+ decision and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Phil Kangas, Grant Thornton Partner In Charge, Energy Advisory, Natural Resources and Mining: The escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine represent not only a political conflict but also an energy one. Russia currently supplies about 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas, much of which flows directly through pipelines in Ukraine. Any invasion could dramatically upset European energy markets. The Biden Administration has been actively working with those nations most at risk to identify back up energy supply chain sources. Will be watching closely these developments and whether such alternative sources become more prominent moving forward.
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: The ‘bomb’ cyclone hitting the U.S. Northeast could result in a substantial draw-down in heating oil stocks, further depleting distillate inventories which are already 17 percent below-normal. The Russia/Ukraine situation will have to be resolved one way or the other while the OPEC+ decision to increase output next month, or not, may have limited impact since there are doubts about current production levels.
Frederick J. Lawrence, Conference Speaker and ex-Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) Chief Economist: Continued pressure on natural gas given weather and geopolitical-related push. Further contingency planning detail between the U.S. and European/regional allies in regard to shoring up natural gas supply with ‘safety valve’ programs in case of a prospective invasion. LNG will increasingly be in the spotlight given data supporting U.S. leadership in the area and route competition issues between Asia and Europe. Commodities have been walking a tightrope between ‘risk-off’ economic growth concerns (hawkish Fed report and stronger dollar) and continued geopolitical flashpoints.
