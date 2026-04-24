ERCOT Sees Demand More Than Quadrupling Current Peak

'The current forecast projects approximately 367,790 Megawatts of demand in the ERCOT Region by 2032', ERCOT said.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) projected that demand in the ERCOT region will more than quadruple ERCOT’s current all-time peak consumption figure by 2032, a release posted on the organization’s website recently revealed.

In the release, ERCOT noted that, in compliance with new Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) requirements established by the Texas Legislature, ERCOT had filed a preliminary long-term load forecast for the years 2026-2032, noting that this forecast would be discussed at the PUCT open meeting on April 17.

“The current forecast projects approximately 367,790 Megawatts (MW) of demand in the ERCOT Region by 2032,” this release stated.

“For context, ERCOT’s all-time peak demand is 85,508 MW, recorded on August 10, 2023,” it added.

“The difference between near-term expectations and the 2032 figure reflects Texas’ continued strong economic growth, with new load being added to the ERCOT System faster and in greater amounts than ever before,” the release continued.

ERCOT noted in its release that its forecast is a preliminary snapshot that informs various aspects of ERCOT transmission planning and resource-adequacy reporting and stated that it is not a prediction of what will be built. The organization highlighted that the forecast is developed from several pieces of data, including ERCOT’s base economic forecast and information provided by transmission and distribution companies who work directly with medium and large load customers across the state. ERCOT pointed out that large load customers reflect load types such as data centers, cryptocurrency mining, industrial, and oil and gas processes.

“Texas is experiencing exceptional growth and development, which is reshaping how large load demand is identified, verified, and incorporated into long-term planning”, ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said in the release.

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“As a result of a changing landscape, we believe this forecast to be higher than expected future load growth,” he added.

“We look forward to working with the PUCT on potential adjustments to refine how ERCOT ascertains the most accurate information for load forecasting and ensuring the system reliably and efficiently serves Texans,” he continued.

In an EBW Analytics Group report sent to Rigzone last week, EBW Energy Analyst Eli Rubin highlighted that ERCOT had issued a preliminary long-term forecast through 2032 “suggesting load could explode to an eye-popping 278,000 MW by 2029 and 368,000 MW by 2032, based on large loads identified by transmission providers”.

Rubin noted in the report, however, that “this will almost certainly not happen”.

“A tripling of current ERCOT peak load of 85,508 MW within the next three years is all but physically impossible - but points to the near-insatiability of AI data center demand,” he added.

“While ERCOT’s tripling of peak load record over 36 months may not happen, however, peak load forecasts for summer 2026 as high as 98,000 MW - 15 percent above the current peak load record - highlight the upward power demand trajectory in ERCOT,” Rubin went on to state.

Rigzone contacted ERCOT for comment on the EBW report. In response, ERCOT directed Rigzone to the release posted on its website.

ERCOT states on its site that it manages the flow of electric power to more than 27 million Texas customers, which it says represents about 90 percent of the state’s electric load.

“As the independent system operator for the region, ERCOT schedules power on an electric grid that connects more than 55,000+ miles of transmission lines and 1,460+ generation units, including Private Use Networks,” ERCOT adds on its site.

“It also performs financial settlement for the competitive wholesale bulk-power market and administers retail switching for eight million premises in competitive choice areas,” it continues.

ERCOT highlights on its site that it is a membership-based 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation, governed by a board of directors and subject to oversight by the PUCT and the Texas Legislature.

The organization’s members include consumers, cooperatives, generators, power marketers, retail electric providers, investor-owned electric utilities, transmission and distribution providers and municipally owned electric utilities, ERCOT highlights on its site.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com