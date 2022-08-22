ERCOT Names New CEO

ERCOT said the selection followed an exhaustive nationwide search by the board's selection committee.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Board of Directors has announced that Pablo Vegas will serve as its new president and chief executive officer, effective October 1.

Vegas’ selection, which ERCOT said followed an exhaustive nationwide search by the board’s selection committee, was approved by the Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas, as required under Texas law. Brad Jones will continue to serve as Interim CEO until October 1, and for the following few weeks will assist in Vegas’ transition into his new role, ERCOT noted.

Vegas currently serves as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group President of NiSource Utilities. ERCOT highlighted that Vegas’ new role will be his second time working in the ERCOT service territory, after serving as President and Chief Operating Officer for AEP Texas in 2008. Vegas’ early career included working with IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Andersen Consulting.

As part of his new role, Vegas will complete $50 million per day in settlement transactions, manage a $28 billion electric market, and oversee the third largest grid, and the largest renewable fleet, in the nation on a daily basis, ERCOT outlined.

“In Pablo, we’ve found a leader for ERCOT with deep experience at one of the nation’s largest regulated utilities, who brings a strong record of operational excellence managing system growth with a diverse and rapidly evolving energy mix,” ERCOT Board Chair Paul Foster said in a company statement.

“He clearly understands the challenges we face in Texas as one of the fastest growing and most dynamic energy grids in the United States, and how to meet them,” he added.

“ERCOT has implemented landmark reliability reforms under the outstanding leadership of Interim CEO Brad Jones, and Pablo will put his own extensive background in operations, engineering and customer service to work building on that legacy for the people of Texas,” Foster continued.

Commenting on Vegas’ appointment, PUCT Chairman Peter Lake said, “Pablo’s exemplary track record of leadership and success at a major U.S. utility where he focuses on reliability and customer service make him the right leader at the right time for ERCOT”.

“ERCOT’s thorough and deliberate search process delivered an outstanding leader who brings deep experience and expertise managing large organizations and complex energy systems,” he added.

Also commenting on his new role, Vegas said, “I’m excited to return to Texas both personally and professionally”.

“Texas is the fastest growing electric grid in the nation with peak demand larger than any other state, and leads the nation in advancing reliable resources,” he added.

“Texas leaders have faced the challenges in the ongoing energy transition head-on and are committed to driving improvements in the energy economy for the benefit of generations to come. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead an exceptional organization of people and make a positive impact on millions of Texans,” Vegas went on to say.

In April 2021, ERCOT announced the selection of Jones to serve as the Interim President and CEO for ERCOT, effective May 4, 2021. Jones has more than 30 years of industry experience and previously served as ERCOT Vice President of Commercial Operations from April 2013 to December 2014 and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from January 2015 to October 2015.

In March last year, Bloomberg reported that ERCOT’s previous CEO, Bill Magness, would leave his post in the wake of a February energy crisis in the state.

