ERCOT Issues Weather Watch

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) recently issued a weather watch to June 30 “due to forecasted higher temperatures and higher electrical demand”.

In a statement posted on its website, ERCOT noted that grid conditions are expected to be normal during a weather watch. The organization said it continues to monitor conditions closely and added that it will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and that it will continue its “reliability-first approach to operations”.

ERCOT highlighted in the statement that it set a new June peak demand record of 79,304 MWs on June 19. The organization also pointed out in the statement that its six-day supply and demand dashboard was showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record this week.

“There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand,” ERCOT said in the statement.

Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever, the organization highlighted in the statement. The current record of 80,148 MWs was set on July 20, 2022, ERCOT said in the statement.

In a post on its Twitter page on June 27, ERCOT confirmed that a weather watch continues through June 30.

“Grid conditions are expected to be normal and ERCOT continues to monitor forecasts,” the organization noted in the post.

Voluntary Conservation Notice

Earlier this month, ERCOT asked Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use, “if safe to do so, due to extreme temperatures and forecasted record demand”. This voluntary conservation notice was in effect on June 20, from 4pm to 8pm CT.

“The voluntary conservation notice is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), alerting the public of grid conditions,” ERCOT said in an organization statement at the time.

“Last week, ERCOT issued a weather watch from June 15 - June 21 due to increased temperature and high demand,” ERCOT added in the statement.

ERCOT revealed in the statement that it was requesting all government agencies, including city and county offices, to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities. The organization highlighted in the statement that it was not experiencing emergency conditions.

“Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours,” ERCOT said in the statement.

“ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner,” the organization added.

New Ancillary Service

Also in June, ERCOT announced that it had launched the ERCOT Contingency Reserve Service (ECRS), which it described as a new daily procured ancillary service.

“As energy demand continues to grow in Texas, adding ECRS will support grid reliability and mitigate real-time operational issues to keep supply and demand balanced,” ERCOT said in a statement on the launch of ECRS.

“As summer temperatures begin to rise across Texas and with high demand forecasted, we will continue to use all operational tools available, including implementation of new programs like ECRS,” ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said in that statement.

“ERCOT will also execute previous sessions’ legislative reforms, such as our weatherization inspections, and we’ll continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability,” he added.

In the statement, ERCOT highlighted that ECRS is the first daily procured ancillary service introduced to the ERCOT market in more than 20 years. Ancillary services are additional tools ERCOT uses to manage uncertainty and variability on the grid, ERCOT noted in the statement.

ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load, the organization highlights on its website, adding that, as the independent system operator for the region, it schedules power on an electric grid that connects 52,700+ miles of transmission lines and 1,100+ generation units, including private use networks.

ERCOT is a membership-based 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation, governed by a board of directors and subject to oversight by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Legislature.

