ERCOT Issues Weather Watch
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) recently issued a weather watch to June 30 “due to forecasted higher temperatures and higher electrical demand”.
In a statement posted on its website, ERCOT noted that grid conditions are expected to be normal during a weather watch. The organization said it continues to monitor conditions closely and added that it will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and that it will continue its “reliability-first approach to operations”.
ERCOT highlighted in the statement that it set a new June peak demand record of 79,304 MWs on June 19. The organization also pointed out in the statement that its six-day supply and demand dashboard was showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record this week.
“There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand,” ERCOT said in the statement.
Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever, the organization highlighted in the statement. The current record of 80,148 MWs was set on July 20, 2022, ERCOT said in the statement.
In a post on its Twitter page on June 27, ERCOT confirmed that a weather watch continues through June 30.
“Grid conditions are expected to be normal and ERCOT continues to monitor forecasts,” the organization noted in the post.
Voluntary Conservation Notice
Earlier this month, ERCOT asked Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use, “if safe to do so, due to extreme temperatures and forecasted record demand”. This voluntary conservation notice was in effect on June 20, from 4pm to 8pm CT.
“The voluntary conservation notice is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), alerting the public of grid conditions,” ERCOT said in an organization statement at the time.
“Last week, ERCOT issued a weather watch from June 15 - June 21 due to increased temperature and high demand,” ERCOT added in the statement.
ERCOT revealed in the statement that it was requesting all government agencies, including city and county offices, to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities. The organization highlighted in the statement that it was not experiencing emergency conditions.
“Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours,” ERCOT said in the statement.
“ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner,” the organization added.
New Ancillary Service
Also in June, ERCOT announced that it had launched the ERCOT Contingency Reserve Service (ECRS), which it described as a new daily procured ancillary service.
“As energy demand continues to grow in Texas, adding ECRS will support grid reliability and mitigate real-time operational issues to keep supply and demand balanced,” ERCOT said in a statement on the launch of ECRS.
“As summer temperatures begin to rise across Texas and with high demand forecasted, we will continue to use all operational tools available, including implementation of new programs like ECRS,” ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said in that statement.
“ERCOT will also execute previous sessions’ legislative reforms, such as our weatherization inspections, and we’ll continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability,” he added.
In the statement, ERCOT highlighted that ECRS is the first daily procured ancillary service introduced to the ERCOT market in more than 20 years. Ancillary services are additional tools ERCOT uses to manage uncertainty and variability on the grid, ERCOT noted in the statement.
ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load, the organization highlights on its website, adding that, as the independent system operator for the region, it schedules power on an electric grid that connects 52,700+ miles of transmission lines and 1,100+ generation units, including private use networks.
ERCOT is a membership-based 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation, governed by a board of directors and subject to oversight by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Legislature.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- USA Gas Demand Up 43 Percent 2012-22 Driven by Shift from Coal
- Which Companies Actively Hire During Low Oil, Gas Price Environments?
- Rosebank, Cambo Dubbed Barometers for Future of North Sea Production
- Seplat Looks to New Nigerian Leader to Complete Exxon Oil Deal
- Aker BP Awards Final Build Contract for Yggdrasil Power Supply
- UK Climate Committee Calls for Tougher Fossil Fuel Permitting Process
- Producers Approach Regulator over Trans Mountain's Shipping Costs
- Saipem Fixes 2 Offshore Drilling Gigs Worth $550MM
- ERCOT Issues Weather Watch
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- Are Oil Prices Set for a Volatile 2H?
- 2023 Offshore Exploration Spending to Rise Over 20 Percent: SLB
- Church of England Divorces Fossil Fuel Companies - For Now
- W&T Offshore Picks New CFO
- Pricier Gas is on the Horizon
- Cnooc Plans Offshore Oil, Gas Exploration in Tanzania
- USA Grants Over $21MM for Development of Clean Energy Solutions
- Aramco, TotalEnergies Award Contracts for $11B Saudi Petrochemicals Project
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- Which USA Oil Major Produced the Most in 1Q?
- USA EIA Hikes Up 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts