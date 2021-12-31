ERCOT Gives Texas Electric Generation Fleet Update

The independently owned electric generation fleet and electric transmission companies serving the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) region are ready for winter weather.

That’s according to an update from ERCOT, which announced Thursday that it had completed on-site inspections of mandatory winterization efforts. Inspections were said to be completed at more than 300 electric generation units, which ERCOT highlighted represented 85 percent of the megawatt hours lost during Winter Storm Uri due to outages, and 22 transmission station facilities.

Of the 302 generation resources inspected, some generators had exceeded PUC winterization requirements and only ten generation resources inspected had items identified on the day of inspection requiring correction, according to ERCOT. Of the 22 transmission station facilities inspected, ERCOT found that six had potential identified deficiencies, most of which it said have already been corrected.

ERCOT noted that it has filed a preliminary summary inspection report with the Public Utility Commission of Texas and said it will submit its final inspection report on January 18, 2022, for review and any potential enforcement action. Earlier this year, the legislature increased the maximum penalties for violating weatherization rules to $1 million per day, per violation, ERCOT pointed out.

“Texans can be confident the electric generation fleet and the grid are winterized and ready to provide power,” Woody Rickerson, ERCOT’s vice president of grid planning and weatherization, said in an organization statement.

“New regulations require all electric generation and transmission owners to make significant winterization improvements and our inspections confirm they are prepared,” Rickerson added in the statement.

Back in February this year, ERCOT entered emergency conditions and initiated rotating outages across Texas in the face of “extreme winter weather”.

In July, ERCOT revealed that it had delivered a roadmap to improving grid reliability to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, members of the Texas Legislature and the Public Utility Commission. In an organization statement at the time, ERCOT noted that the roadmap was a comprehensive plan that addresses operational improvements to the Texas power grid.

ERCOT does not own or operate any electric generation units or electric power lines. It is, however, responsible for balancing electric supply and demand on an electric grid that serves more than 26 million Texans, representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric demand.

