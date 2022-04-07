Equinor-Naturgy Team Looking To Develop Floating Wind Off Spain

Norwegian major Equinor and Spanish energy firm Naturgy have partnered up and entered into a development agreement ahead of Spain’s first upcoming offshore wind auction.

The Spanish government aims to transform its energy mix and plans to develop up to 3 GW of offshore wind by 2030. The first Spanish offshore wind auction is expected to be in the Canary region in 2023 and here Equinor and Naturgy are jointly assessing the opportunity to develop and construct a floating offshore wind project.

According to Equinor, the cooperation is in line with the two companies’ joint ambition of utilizing their complementary capabilities to develop renewables in Spain, starting with commercial floating wind projects. With more than 90 percent of the Spanish offshore wind areas being deep waters, Spain has an exciting opportunity to spearhead the next wave of floating offshore wind in Europe.

Naturgy will contribute with its experience from onshore wind in Spain and Equinor will provide its proven capabilities in floating offshore wind technology and development.

“We are very pleased with the agreement reached with Equinor because it allows us to promote the commitment to renewables, contributing with our experience in the development, construction, and operation of onshore wind energy, as well as extensive knowledge of the Spanish market," said Jorge Barredo, managing director of Renewables, New Businesses, and Innovation in Naturgy.

“It is great to see the deployment of offshore wind in Spain. 3GW by 2030 is an ambitious target, with floating offshore wind it is doable. Equinor has a long history in Spain and Naturgy is a well-known partner for Equinor. Together we now want to contribute long term to the country’s renewable energy plans and start by developing the first commercial floating offshore wind farm in Spain,” said Equinor’s SVP for business development in Renewables, Jens Økland.

Equinor reminded that Spain plays a key role in the supply chain for offshore wind in the rest of Europe and Equinor has a long history of working together with the Spanish offshore supply industry. Key components like the floating substructure, the tower, and the mooring at Equinor’s Hywind Scotland floating wind farm were produced in Spain.

“As an operator and developer of floating offshore wind farms we know the technology works, and we believe our floating experience makes us uniquely qualified to contribute to the development of floating offshore wind in Spain in a safe, sustainable, and efficient way together with our partner. We look forward to collaborating further with the Spanish industry. Collaboration with ocean users is important to ensure co-existence with this developing industry.,” said Sonja Chirico Indrebø, vice president of Floating Offshore Wind at Equinor.

“The development of floating wind opens a window of opportunity for Spain, allowing it to take advantage of locations away from the coast, with excellent wind resources, acting as a tractor of the economy through key sectors such as naval or civil. It is an energy and industrial opportunity, so Spain would seize this through the reconciliation of all interests linked to maritime activities," Barredo concluded.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com