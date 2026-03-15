Equinor to Supply Biomethanol to Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Equinor signed a two-year contract with Norwegian compatriot Wallenius Wilhelmsen to supply the ro-ro shipper with locally produced bio-methanol from 2026.

Equinor ASA has signed a two-year contract with Norwegian compatriot Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA to supply the ro-ro shipper with locally produced bio-methanol from 2026.

"Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a market leader in roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) shipping and vehicle logistics and will use the bio-methanol as bunker fuel for its upcoming dual-fuel methanol vessels", majority state-owned Equinor said in an online statement.

"Wallenius Wilhelmsen will receive the bio-methanol bunkers at the Ports of Zeebrugge and Antwerp, positioning the partnership within key European maritime hubs".

Equinor said its bio-methanol supply "is based on a combination of methanol produced at Equinor's facility at Tjeldbergodden, Norway, and biogas certificates stemming from captured biogas from manure and other biomass in accordance with the EU Renewable Energy Directive".

"The methanol is produced from the bio-methane in the gas grid on a mass-balance basis. This way, bio-methanol can be produced in existing facilities using existing infrastructure and plants, enabling quick production while also allowing for less pressure on pristine land, natural resources and the environment", it added.

"The method also enables capture of methane emissions that would arise from the manure feedstock if left untouched".

Equinor's Tjeldbergodden facility, which also hosts a gas receiving terminal and an air separation plant, produces about 900,000 metric tons a year of methanol, according to Equinor.

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Alex Grant, Equinor senior vice president for crude, products and liquids, said, "We continue to see increasing interest in bio-methanol as a practical, scalable solution for decarbonization of shipping. This partnership with Wallenius Wilhelmsen marks a substantial step forward in bringing Equinor's bio-based methanol to the growing marine segment for low-carbon fuels".

"Equinor has previously signed supply agreements for bio-methanol with Maersk and NCL, and we are progressing several leads for both bio and conventional methanol supply agreements”, Grant added.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen said separately, "This agreement supports Wallenius Wilhelmsen's ambition to deliver a net-zero end-to-end pilot service for some customers from 2027, by securing access to lower-emission fuels for its ocean operations".

"The mass-balanced bio-methanol is certified according to ISCC EU and will reduce CO2 emissions by 95 percent", Wallenius Wilhelmsen said.

Christos Chryssakis, vice president for energy and regulations at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, said, "Long-term agreements help create the demand signals fuel producers need to invest and scale production, strengthening the supply chain for alternative fuels and accelerating the transition from pilot projects to commercial deployment across the industry".

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