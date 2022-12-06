Equinor To Increase Norne Output With Verdande Development

Equinor has submitted the plan for development and operation for Verdande to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Oil and gas major Equinor has submitted the plan for development and operation (PDO) for Verdande to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Equinor said that the subsea development would secure important oil volumes to the Norne FPSO. According to Equinor, Verdande will be put on stream in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Drilling start is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024 while the CO2 intensity of the Verdande development is calculated at 1.6 kg CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent and the production will make the Norne FPSO more energy efficient per unit of production.

“Verdande will provide important local and regional ripple effects. It will also help meet the energy demanded by European customers,” says Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s executive vice president for Projects, Drilling & Procurement.

Comprising the Cape Vulture and Alve North-East discoveries, Verdande is in the Norwegian Sea at water depths of 350-380 meters, around 300 kilometers southwest of the city of Bodø in North Norway.

The discoveries were proven in 2017 and 2020 respectively and contain a total of 36.3 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

“Verdande will provide good utilization of excess capacity on the Norne vessel, and its resources contribute to an economic extended lifespan beyond 2026,” added Grete Birgitte Haaland, senior vice president for exploration and production north in Equinor.

The Norwegian firm also stated that the Verdande investments are expected to be over $470 million. It will be operated and maintained as an integrated part of Norne. This includes activities at the supply base in Sandnessjøen, the helicopter base in Brønnøysund, and the use of local companies in engineering services and fabrication in North Norway.

The production facilities at the Norne field comprise the Norne production vessel and a total of 15 subsea templates including 52 wells. Production at the Norne field started in November 1997, consequently, the field recently celebrated 25 years on stream.

“According to a ripple effect study carried out by Bodø Science Park the national employment effects of the Verdande development are calculated at close to 1,300 full-time equivalents, distributed over three years in the development period from 2023 to 2025,” Haaland said.

Development solution

The Verdande development is based on well-known technology from similar satellite developments in the Norne field. The development solution consists of a subsea template tied back to the Norne vessel via new tubing. The oil will be lifted by a tanker and the gas will be piped via Åsgard Transport to Kårstø.

“Based on the ripple effect study and our own calculations Verdande will be a socio-economically profitable and economically viable project. Not least, it will contribute to increased energy efficiency for Norne,” says Tungesvik.

The Verdande operator is Equinor with a 59.3 percent stake. Its partners are Petoro, Vår Energi, Aker BP, and PGNiG with 22.4, 10.5, 7, and 0.8 percent stakes, respectively.

