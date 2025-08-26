Equinor to Help Naftogaz Modernize

A joint working group will be formed to identify priority subjects and facilitate the exchange of knowledge in key areas, including investment planning, geology and digitalization.

Ukrainian state-owned oil and natural gas company Naftogaz Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate with Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA.

The MoU, signed by Sergii Koretskyi, Naftogaz’s Chief Executive Officer, and Irene Rummelhoff, Executive Vice President for Marketing, Midstream and Processing of Equinor, provides for the sharing of experience and technologies to contribute to the development and modernization of Naftogaz, the company said. The two companies will conduct training programs for managers, engineers, technical staff, and ESG and decarbonization specialists.

“We welcome partnerships that help our country overcome the challenges of war and create a sustainable energy sector”, Koretskyi said.

As part of the agreement, a joint working group will be established to identify priority subjects and facilitate the exchange of knowledge in key areas, including investment planning, geology, and digitalization, Naftogaz said.

“We are pleased to continue to build our collaboration with Naftogaz into specific experience transfer and knowledge sharing”, Rummelhoff said.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Oleksiy Havrysh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Norway, and Tor Martin Anfinnsen, member of Naftogaz’s Supervisory Board.

