Equinor, Technip Energies Team Up On Floating Wind Substructures
Equinor and Technip Energies came together to develop floating wind steel semi-substructures that could accelerate technology development for floating offshore wind.
The strategic collaboration between Equinor as a floating offshore wind developer and Technip Energies as a supplier of floating offshore wind substructures was announced during the Seanergy conference in France.
The collaboration builds on the two companies’ ambition of driving the industrialization of floating offshore wind. By teaming up at an early design phase of a floating wind farm project, the two parties seek to unlock value by leveraging complementary competencies in technology and fabrication.
“We see longer-term collaboration from an early phase as the next step within floating offshore wind development. This will also enable us to identify and create opportunities for the local supply chain in the markets where we are present,” says Mette H. Ottøy, chief procurement officer, Equinor.
“We’re excited about our collaboration with Technip Energies, which allows us to further leverage and develop our floating toolbox to customize locally adapted industrial solutions for future floating offshore wind projects,” says Beate Myking, senior vice president for Renewables Solutions in Equinor.
Growth in renewables is needed to succeed with the energy transition. A large part of this will come from floating wind as approximately 80 percent of the wind resources offshore are in deep waters that require a floating wind turbine solution.
Equinor believes the way to commercialization of floating wind lies with technological development together with suppliers. From building the world’s first floating turbine, Hywind Demo, to the world’s first floating wind farm, Hywind in Scotland, Equinor reduced the cost per megawatt by 70 percent.
With Hywind Tampen, which will be the world’s largest floating wind farm located off the coast of Norway, costs are further reduced by 40 percent.
“We have already started to see early signs of value creation from this way of working in our early-phase floating wind projects in Southern Brittany in France and Firefly in South Korea,” says Myking.
“We believe partnering is an essential step to reach net-zero. We are proud to enter this strategic partnership with Equinor, a long-lasting client with which we share a common vision and commitment: create a low-carbon future, said Laure Mandrou, senior vice president Carbon-Free Solutions Business Line of Technip Energies.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
