Equinor Targets 150,000 Boed Production Growth by 2030

Equinor ASA aims to raise its production by 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed) to 2.3 million boed (MMboed) within the decade.

"Oil and gas demand is expected to be higher for longer. Together with stronger political focus on energy security and affordability, this increases the need for reliable supply", the Norwegian majority state-owned energy major said in an online statement.

The increase is part of new plans Equinor announced on investor day, under which it expects to invest $1 billion in "high-return" oil and gas projects next year.

Equinor pegged capital expenditure in 2027 at around $12 billion - about $10 billion when including tax credits for its Empire offshore wind project in the United States.

For the rest of the decade Equinor projects $11-13 billion in annual capex, of which approximately 60 percent is for Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) oil and gas, 30 percent for international oil and gas and 10 percent for its electricity portfolio.

Equinor has now increased its outlook for domestic production (NCS) by 100,000 boed to 1.35 MMboed by 2030, and 1.3 MMboed by 2035.

"The NCS is the backbone of Equinor’s business and a key driver of long-term cash flow and value creation", the company said.

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"Equinor is the largest energy provider to Europe, delivering oil, piped gas and LNG with low cost and low emissions".

"To accelerate resource maturation, cut costs and industrialize subsea field developments, Equinor is redefining its operating model", it said about its NCS strategy. "The company has a large portfolio of attractive investment opportunities including sub-sea field developments and increased recovery, with break-even prices below $35 per barrel and payback time of less than 2.5 years.

"Equinor plans to develop 6 to 8 new tie-back projects annually, towards 2035.

"Increased recovery and high exploration activity will continue to add new recoverable resources to extend longevity".

In its international oil and gas portfolio, Equinor expects to grow output by about 30 percent to 950,000 boed.

"Longevity for the international oil and gas portfolio will be extended beyond 2030 by progressing non-sanctioned projects and focused exploration", Equinor said.

It said that despite the production increase it would still achieve its goal to cut emissions from operations by 50 percent within the decade. "Electrification on the NCS and improved energy efficiency across the portfolio are key enablers", Equinor said. By 2035 it expects to curb its net carbon intensity by 15-30 percent.

In the power sector Equinor expects to increase generation fourfold to over 20 terawatt hours by 2030, mainly from ongoing projects. It said it is pursuing growth "in selected markets and segments, where integration with a broader energy offering is achievable".

Equinor also aims to expand its marketing and trading reach in selected markets. "The company aims to capture additional value from its flexible portfolio, long-term position-taking and cross-commodity trading, and advancing digital tools and AI", it said.

As part of the new plans, Equinor said it intends to double its share buyback program for 2026 to $3 billion.

From 2027 Equinor expects to repurchase $2-4 billion worth of shares per year "based on an oil price range of $60-80/bbl, a European gas price range of $7-11/mmbtu [million British thermal units], balance sheet strength, and macro-outlook".

It is maintaining its goal of raising dividends by more than 5 percent annually.

Equinor expects its annual return on average capital employed to exceed 15 percent from 2026 to 2030.

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