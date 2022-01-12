Equinor Takes $1.8B Impairment on Mariner
Equinor ASA will make a $1.8 billion impairment on its Mariner field after slashing reserve estimates for the U.K. North Sea oil deposit.
The Norwegian company cut total recoverable reserves to about 180 million barrels from a previous estimate of 275 million barrels, it said on Wednesday. The revision is linked to an updated interpretation of seismic data and experience from production of the Maureen reservoir, one of two in the field.
The impairment, which will be reflected in fourth-quarter results to be released in February, comes after Equinor on Tuesday announced a gas trading loss for the period of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.
The Mariner field’s reserves have a wide range of uncertainty due to the high subsurface complexity and its early production phase, Equinor said. The revised reservoir model is supported by results from drilling the first well into the Heimdal reservoir in the fourth quarter.
“We are committed to working with our Mariner joint venture partners to identify opportunities to improve recovery and production,” Al Cook, executive vice president for Exploration and Production International, said in the statement. “We plan to continue drilling on the field to prolong cash flow into the future.”
The Mariner field began producing in 2019 and is located on the East Shetland Platform of the U.K. North Sea, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) east of Shetland. Equinor is operator and owns a stake of about 65%.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Saipem Bags Scarborough, Yellowtail Deals Worth $1.1B
- W&T Offshore Buys Producing Gulf Of Mexico Fields
- Labour Calls for Windfall Tax on North Sea Oil and Gas
- Libya Oil Output Rebounds
- Upstream Dealmaking to Almost Certainly Rise in 2022
- NS2 Sanctions to Get Senate Vote
- IOG Hits Snag During Southwark Drilling
- McDermott Bags Scarborough EPCIC Deal
- Petronas and Shell in CCS Collaboration
- Fed Chairman Powell Comments Boost Oil Prices
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast
- Kazakhstan Unrest Prompts Oil Export Concerns
- Tullow CEO Signals Oil Heady Days Are Over
- Top Headlines: USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again and More
- Ecuador Resumes Oil Exports from Amazon
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946