Equinor Tags TechnipFMC for Johan Sverdrup Phase 3 iEPCI Job

TechnipFMC has secured a large integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract from Equinor for the Johan Sverdrup Phase 3 development in the Norwegian North Sea. TechnipFMC said in a media release the contract value is anywhere between $500 million and $1 billion.

Phase 3 of the Johan Sverdrup field, which started production in 2019, will boost production by connecting extra wells to the existing infrastructure, which is fueled by low-emission resources from onshore, TechnipFMC said.

“It is a privilege to contribute once again to the development of this field, where we delivered subsea production systems for each of the previous phases. We are excited to leverage our iEPCI™ integrated execution model to further enhance this world-class offshore asset”, Jonathan Landes, President for Subsea at TechnipFMC, said.

This direct award comes after a comprehensive Front End Engineering and Design assessment. TechnipFMC said it will be responsible for designing, producing, and installing subsea production systems, umbilicals, and rigid pipelines that will connect new templates to the current Johan Sverdrup field center.

Situated in the Utsira High region of the North Sea, 160 kilometers (approximately 99 miles) west of Stavanger, the field spans 200 square kilometers (roughly 77 square miles) with water depths ranging from 110 to 120 meters (approximately 361 to 394 feet). At its peak, this field is capable of producing up to 755,000 barrels of oil daily, representing about one-third of Norway's current oil output.

