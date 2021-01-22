Equinor SVP Joins Aker Solutions

Stephen Bull, the Senior Vice President for Equinor’s (NYSE: EQNR) offshore wind operations covering the North Sea region, and Chair of RenewableUK, has announced that he is leaving the company to join Aker Solutions (FRA: 1AKA).

Bull has been with Equinor for 13 years and was re-elected as Chair for the RenewableUK board in June last year. He will join Aker Solutions as its new executive vice president for the renewables division in the summer of 2021. Bull started his career at Statoil (Equinor’s previous name) back in July 2009 as a commercial lead on the Marcellus Asset. He has since held several positions at the business and joined Equinor’s New Energy Solutions branch in February 2020.

“After 13 fantastic years in Equinor, I have taken the decision to pursue opportunities outside the company,” he said in a statement posted on social media.

“This summer, I will be joining Aker Solutions as Executive Vice President for the Renewables division. The past five years especially stand out for me in Equinor, with the immense privilege in contributing to building Equinor’s New Energy Solutions into a major business area with an extremely exciting growth platform,” he added in the statement.

“It’s the people, values and foresight that makes this all happen, and I will deeply miss wonderful colleagues. I look forward to exciting, new opportunities in Aker Solutions and continue to drive the energy transition,” the outgoing Equinor representative went on to say.

Aker Solutions completed a merger with Kvaerner back in November last year. In a company statement at the time, Aker Solutions said the merged company became one of the world’s leading suppliers of solutions to reduce climate gas emissions from oil and gas installations and for the delivery of complete renewable energy production facilities.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com