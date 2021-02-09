Equinor SVP Becomes OGUK Board Co-Chair

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has revealed that Arne Gurtner, the senior vice president of UK and Ireland offshore at Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), has assumed the role of OGUK co-chair.

Gurtner will work with co-chair Phil Simons, the vice president of North Sea and Canada at Subsea 7. OGUK’s new appointment is taking over from Phil Kirk, who is stepping down from the role.

Gurtner, who also currently holds the position of OGA asset stewardship task force co-chair, has held a variety of leadership roles across Equinor, including his previous position of vice president for technical excellence in a global business function.

“We’re delighted to have Arne step into the role as co-chair of the OGUK board,” Deirdre Michie, OGUK’s chief executive, said in an organization statement.

“The industry experience he has will be vital as we seek to manage our way successfully through the challenges brought by the pandemic while seeking to deliver our net-zero ambitions,” Michie added.

“I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank Phil Kirk for all of his support. His insight, steer and guidance has been invaluable, and we are delighted that he will remain on the board,” OGUK’s chief executive went on to say.

Back in December, OGUK appointed two directors to lead its newly created external relations and communications directorates, which aim to support the current and evolving needs of OGUK’s members as the sector transitions towards a low carbon future. During the same month, the organization appointed three business leaders to its board - Jose Luis Munoz, the chief executive officer of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited, Andy Hessell, the managing director of Kellas Midstream, and Mikki Corcoran, the managing director of Schlumberger Europe.

OGUK is the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry, according to the organization’s website. It is a not-for-profit entity which was established in April 2007.

