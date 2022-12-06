Equinor Submits Plan For Increased Oseberg Gas Extraction
The Oseberg Area partners led by Norwegian energy giant Equinor will be investing in upgrades designed to provide increased gas production and reduced CO2 emissions.
The plan for the Oseberg field was approved by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy on Thursday, December 1. In November 2021, Equinor submitted an amended application on behalf of the partners in the Oseberg license for the development and operation of the Oseberg-field. The partners will be investing around $1 billion in infrastructure upgrades on the field.
According to Equinor, the installation of two new compressors on the Oseberg Field Centre will make it possible to lower the process pressure on the platform. This means a 54 percent increase in the remaining recoverable gas and oil reserves from Oseberg after 2025. Emissions from Oseberg's production will be cut through partial electrification of the Oseberg Field Centre and Oseberg South platform.
"The production of highly sought-after gas from Oseberg can be maintained at the current high level for several years since we'll be recovering more of the gas. At the same time, we'll be reducing CO2 emissions by about 320,000 tons per year. This project is going to be carried out in close cooperation with competent suppliers, and calculations show that the Norwegian content of the investments will be just over 80 percent," says Trond Bokn, Equinor's senior vice president for project management control.
Oseberg is the third largest oil field ever in Norway, but the field also contains a lot of gas. Gas exports from Oseberg have increased significantly in recent years, from annual gas exports of around 3 billion cubic meters leading up to 2018 to about eight billion cubic meters in 2022.
This reconstruction will make Oseberg Norway’s third largest gas field, after Troll and Snøhvit, measured in remaining reserves.
"This is a big step for Oseberg, going from being one of our largest oil producers to one of our most important gas producers," says Geir Sørtveit, Equinor’s senior vice president for Exploration and production West.
Oseberg is expected to produce 100 billion standard cubic meters of gas between 2022 and 2040. The annual production will be equivalent to the volume of energy from about one-quarter of all Norwegian hydropower production.
So far, Oseberg has produced about 80 percent oil and 20 percent gas in historical production. Gas production has outweighed oil production since 2021, and gas accounts for about 80 percent of the remaining recoverable reserves. Start-up is scheduled for 2026.
It is worth noting that the primary contracts have been awarded to Aibel for new modules and upgrades to Oseberg and Nexans for the delivery and installation of the subsea cable. Oseberg's overall power need will be 105 MW. Annual consumption is estimated at approx. 0.5 TWh.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Newsom Proposes Limit on Oil Refining Margins
- BP Moving to New London HQ
- Offshore Wind Must Cope With Declining Subsidies
- Little Incident Activity Globally Notes Maritime Security Update
- Saipem Buys Drillship From Samsung Heavy For $230 Million
- Equinor Submits Plan For Increased Oseberg Gas Extraction
- Santos Announces Small Gas Leak
- Equinor To Increase Norne Output With Verdande Development
- Russia Considers Oil Price Floor in Response to G7
- Hess To Buy $750 Million Worth Of Carbon Credits From Guyana
- Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
- Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
- OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
- Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
- US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
- USA Oil and Gas Jobs Are Still in Short Supply
- New Series The Rig Gets Release Date
- Oil Tanker Hijacked for 2nd Time in 12 Months
- Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
- Analyst Flags Rail Strike Threat as Short Term Supply Risk
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again