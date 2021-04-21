Equinor Strikes Oil in Norwegian Sea

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has revealed that it and its partners, Total E&P Norge AS and Var Energi AS, have struck oil and gas in a new segment belonging to the Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea.

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has revealed that it and its partners, Total E&P Norge AS and Vår Energi AS, have struck oil and gas in a new segment belonging to the Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea.

Recoverable resources are so far estimated to be between 19 million and 26 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to Equinor, which said the exploration well struck a gas column of about 141 feet and an oil column of about 50 feet. The licensees consider the discovery commercial and intend to start production immediately, Equinor noted.

Well 6407/1-A-3 BH was not formation tested, but data acquisition and sampling took place, Equinor revealed. It is the sixth exploration well drilled on the Tyrihans field, and the fifth exploration well drilled in production license 73. The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 13,116 feet below the sea level and a measured depth of 17,493 feet.

“It is encouraging to prove new resources that can extend the life of producing fields in the Norwegian Sea,” Nick Ashton, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration on the Norwegian continental shelf, said in a company statement.

“Thanks to the location we are able to put the discovery on stream over the Tyrihans field immediately, which will both ensure good profitability and low CO 2 emissions from production,” the Equinor representative added in the statement.

Last month, Equinor announced that it and its partners Vår Energi, Idemitsu Petroleum, and Neptune Energy had made the biggest discovery of the year on the Norwegian continental shelf. During the same month, Equinor and its partners Vår Energi and Petoro struck oil in exploration well 7220/7-4 in production license 532 in the Barents Sea. Equinor announced its first discovery of 2021 back in February, near the Troll field in the North Sea.

