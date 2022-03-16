Equinor Stops Trading Of Russian Oil And Oil Products

Following the announcement that Equinor has started the process to exit its projects in Russia, the company is also stopping trading in Russian oil.

Following the announcement that Equinor has started the process to exit its projects in Russia, the company decided to also stop trading in Russian oil.

Equinor said that it would not enter any new trades or engage in the transport of oil and oil products from Russia.

This is part of Equinor’s efforts to exit Russia and includes getting a full overview of all relevant aspects, including legal obligations. Equinor has certain contractual commitments arising out of contracts entered before the invasion.

This includes contracts signed in January this year, under which Equinor will receive four oil cargoes in March. Two of these are sold on to customers in Asia.

The third is a naphtha cargo that will be delivered to an Equinor contracted storage facility. The fourth is a feedstock cargo to be delivered at the Mongstad refinery in Norway.

Receiving these cargoes is in full compliance with current sanctions. Equinor is continuing its work to exit Russia responsibly while ensuring compliance with all applicable laws, including sanctions.

To remind, the Norwegian oil major said in late February that its Board of Directors decided to stop new investments into Russia and to start the process of exiting Equinor’s Russian joint ventures. Equinor also committed itself to funding certain humanitarian efforts in the region.

At the time, Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor, said: “We are all deeply troubled by the invasion of Ukraine, which represents a terrible setback for the world, and we are thinking of all those who are suffering because of the military action.”

Equinor has a long history in Russia and has been there for over 30 years and entered a cooperation agreement with Rosneft in 2012.

The decision came as a result of Equinor’s permanent compliance with Norwegian, European Union, and US sanctions and the company’s desire to continue complying with any new sanctions relevant to its operations.

At the end of 2021 Equinor had $1.2 billion in non-current assets in Russia. The Norwegian company expects that the decision to start the process of exiting joint ventures in Russia will impact the book value of Equinor’s Russian assets and lead to impairments.

Equinor is just one of the many oil majors that have stated that they would be leaving the country. BP, Shell, Chevron, among others, said they would be leaving altogether while some like TotalEnergies claimed they would be stopping any investments into the country.

Russian oil giant Gazprom and the state-owned bank Sberbank are also under sanctions, while a yacht owned by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin was seized in France.

One of the rare oil firms in Russia not touched by sanctions was the independent firm Lukoil. Earlier this month Lukoil expressed its ‘deepest concerns about the tragic events in Ukraine’.