Equinor Starts Production From Peregrino C Platform

A new Equinor-operated platform in Brazil – Peregrino C – which is part of the field’s second phase of development produced its very first oil on October 10.

Peregrino Phase 2 will extend the Peregrino field life to 2040. Phase 2 adds 250-300 million barrels of oil, while at the same time halving expected CO2 emissions per barrel over the field's remaining lifetime.

“I am thrilled that we have started production from the new Peregrino C platform. Covid-19 has made Peregrino Phase 2 a challenging project, and I want to thank everyone involved for delivering the project with excellent HSE results,” says Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s executive vice president for Projects, Drilling, and Procurement.

Peregrino Phase 2 consists of a new platform with drilling facilities and living quarters tied into the existing Peregrino FPSO as well as a new pipeline importing gas to the platform for power generation. In operation, the new platform will provide 350 long-term jobs offshore and onshore in Brazil.

The project was on schedule for planned start-up late in 2020 when Covid-19 hit the project hard, leading to cuts in the workforce several times in the crucial and normally labor-intensive hook-up phase. Still, Peregrino Phase 2 was delivered within the original $3 billion cost estimate.

In line with Equinor’s low-carbon strategy, measures have been taken to reduce CO2 emissions from the Peregrino field. By switching from diesel to gas for power generation on Peregrino C, Phase 2 will avoid 100,000 tons of CO2 emissions from the Peregrino field per year. This will also reduce costs and simplify logistics in the operational phase.

“The start-up of Peregrino Phase 2 is an important milestone in Equinor’s growth strategy in Brazil. This project showcases how we can bring valuable new resources into production while investing in technology to cut carbon emissions. I am proud that Peregrino Phase 2 will increase field production to 110,000 barrels per day at plateau whilst halving our emissions intensity,” says Al Cook, Equinor’s executive vice president for Exploration and Production International.

The Peregrino field, located in the Campos Basin, started production in 2011. It is operated by Equinor which owns a 60 percent stake in the field. Its only partner in the field is Sinochem which owns the remaining 40 percent.

Peregrino Phase 1 consists of an FPSO which is supported by two wellhead platforms – Peregrino A and Peregrino B. This is the largest field operated by Equinor outside Norway and the first of a series of major field developments in Brazil. The Peregrino field has so far produced more than 210 million barrels of oil since the field came on stream in 2011.

