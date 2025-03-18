Equinor Starts Gas Production at Halten East

'We are starting up Halten East at a time where piped gas from Norway is in high demand and important for energy security'.

Equinor ASA has put the Halten East field in the Norwegian Sea onstream, unlocking new natural gas for Europe.

“We are starting up Halten East at a time where piped gas from Norway is in high demand and important for energy security”, Geir Tungesvik, executive vice president for projects, drilling and procurement at Equinor, said in a company statement Monday.

“In a challenging cost and inflation environment, the project has been delivered both on time and within our cost estimate”.

Halten East, a tie-in to be developed in two phases, holds about 100 million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable reserves, according to the Norwegian majority state-owned energy company.

The development, which has an estimated investment of NOK 9 billion ($857.81 million), targets six discoveries and potentially three more prospects. It uses existing infrastructure deployed for Åsgard, another Equinor-operated field that started up 1999.

Phase 1 of Halten East consists of six wells in five discoveries. So far the first well, Gamma, has begun production. “The second phase is planned in 2029”, Equinor said. Phase 2 plans to add a sidetrack and potentially three more wells.

The gas will be sent to the Kårstø terminal, from which it will be shipped via pipeline to European buyers.

In the third quarter of 2024 Norway continued to be the European Union’s top pipeline gas supplier with a share of 47 percent, according to the European Commission’s latest quarterly gas market report, published December 20, 2024. Norway has been the EU's number 1 gas source since the latter half of 2022, months after Russia invaded Ukraine, according to Commission data.

“Halten East demonstrates the importance of area solutions and cooperation between license owners and authorities to realize the full resource potential on the Norwegian continental shelf”, commented Kjetil Hove, Equinor executive vice president for development and production on Norwegian waters.

Equinor operates Halten East with a 69.5 percent stake, having acquired Sval Energi AS’ 11.8 percent interest November 2024. The partners are local players Vår Energi ASA with a 24.6 percent stake and Petoro AS, owned by the Norwegian state, with 5.9 percent.

Equinor also holds an operating stake of 35.01 percent in Åsgard. Petoro owns 34.53 percent, Var Energi 22.65 percent and TotalEnergies SE 7.81 percent.

“Together, we can develop industrial solutions that will continue to deliver energy with low costs and low emissions”, Hove added. “We have a large portfolio of projects that will connect discoveries to our producing hubs. Equinor expects to put over 30 such projects on stream at the NCS [Norwegian continental shelf] within 2035”.

Norway-based suppliers have bagged around 90 percent of Halten East investments, Equinor noted, adding: “The development phase of Halten East is estimated to provide around 3000 person-years of employment per year from 2022 to 2029”.

