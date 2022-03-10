Equinor Starts Drilling 36 Million Barrel North Sea Well

Equinor has started drilling operations on its Kveikje exploration well in the Norwegian section of the North Sea.

According to Equinor’s partner in the license, Longboat Energy, the well was drilled by Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the prospect – an Eocene Balder Formation injectite with seismic amplitude support. The drilling of the Kveikje well, designated 35/10-8S, is expected to take up to four weeks to drill.

Injectite reservoirs are typically characterized by excellent reservoir properties, with recent exploration successes of this type including the King and Frosk discoveries in the Balder and Alvheim area respectively. The exploration well has further potential upside in the underlying Paleocene Rokke and Late Cretaceous n’Roll secondary prospects.

Kveikje is the primary prospect in license PL293B, which lies in an area north of the giant Troll field in the Norwegian North Sea with many producing fields and significant infrastructure.

The Kveikje well will be drilled close to recent discoveries, lying around 5 miles from the Swisher discovery and some 6 miles from the Toppand discovery. If successful, Kveikje could potentially form part of an area cluster development.

According to Longboat, Kveikje is estimated to contain gross mean prospective resources of 36 mmboe with further potential upside estimated at 79 mmboe on a gross basis. The chance of success associated with the Kveikje prospect is 55 percent with the key risks being trap presence and seal integrity.

The Rokke n’Roll secondary prospects have an additional 127 mmboe of gross mean prospective resource with chances of success in the range of 14-34 percent, based on Equinor estimates.

“I am pleased that we have now commenced drilling operations for the fifth exploration well in our drilling program,” Helge Hammer, Chief Executive of Longboat, said.

“Longboat Energy’s 2022 exploration program offers shareholders a unique opportunity to gain exposure to a drilling portfolio of three wells targeting net mean prospective resource potential of 69MMboe with an additional 256 MMboe1 of upside,” Hammer added.

