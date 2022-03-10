Equinor Starts Drilling 36 Million Barrel North Sea Well
Norwegian energy giant Equinor has started drilling operations on its Kveikje exploration well in the Norwegian section of the North Sea.
According to Equinor’s partner in the license, Longboat Energy, the well was drilled by Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the prospect – an Eocene Balder Formation injectite with seismic amplitude support. The drilling of the Kveikje well, designated 35/10-8S, is expected to take up to four weeks to drill.
Injectite reservoirs are typically characterized by excellent reservoir properties, with recent exploration successes of this type including the King and Frosk discoveries in the Balder and Alvheim area respectively. The exploration well has further potential upside in the underlying Paleocene Rokke and Late Cretaceous n’Roll secondary prospects.
Kveikje is the primary prospect in license PL293B, which lies in an area north of the giant Troll field in the Norwegian North Sea with many producing fields and significant infrastructure.
The Kveikje well will be drilled close to recent discoveries, lying around 5 miles from the Swisher discovery and some 6 miles from the Toppand discovery. If successful, Kveikje could potentially form part of an area cluster development.
According to Longboat, Kveikje is estimated to contain gross mean prospective resources of 36 mmboe with further potential upside estimated at 79 mmboe on a gross basis. The chance of success associated with the Kveikje prospect is 55 percent with the key risks being trap presence and seal integrity.
The Rokke n’Roll secondary prospects have an additional 127 mmboe of gross mean prospective resource with chances of success in the range of 14-34 percent, based on Equinor estimates.
“I am pleased that we have now commenced drilling operations for the fifth exploration well in our drilling program,” Helge Hammer, Chief Executive of Longboat, said.
“Longboat Energy’s 2022 exploration program offers shareholders a unique opportunity to gain exposure to a drilling portfolio of three wells targeting net mean prospective resource potential of 69MMboe with an additional 256 MMboe1 of upside,” Hammer added.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer
- USA Energy Chief Calls for More Oil Output
- Boardroom Of Unmatched Offshore Driller Filled
- Baker Hughes Scores Work On Plaquemines LNG Project
- Deal Would Favor Both USA and Venezuela
- OGCI Aims For Zero Oil And Gas Methane Emissions By 2030
- California's $6.95-Per-Gallon Gasoline Explained
- Equinor Starts Drilling 36 Million Barrel North Sea Well
- North America Drops Rigs
- How High Could Oil Go?
- There Is Definitely Potential for an OPEC+ Collapse
- Oil Hits Price Levels Not Seen Since 2008
- Elon Musk Says We Need to Increase Oil Output Now
- USA Oil Executives Meet with Biden Officials
- Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 in March
- Norway: Oil Fund Investments In Russia Now Worthless
- Nord Stream 2 Operator Shoots Down Reports Of Bankruptcy Filing
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known