Equinor Spins Drill Bit At Egyptian Vulture Well
Norwegian oil and gas major Equinor has spudded the Egyptian Vulture exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.
Longboat Energy, a recently formed exploration and production company and Equinor's partner in the project with a 15 percent stake, announced the spud in a statement on Tuesday.
Equinor is using Seadrill's West Hercules semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the well and the spud was done on September 20, 2021.
The Egyptian Vulture well is targeting gross mean prospective resources of 103 mmboe with further potential upside to bring the total to 208 mmboe on a gross basis. The chance of success associated with this prospect is 25 percent with the key risk being related to reservoir quality and thickness.
Longboat Energy, a company created by former Faroe Petroleum management, added that the well was expected to take up to four weeks to drill with a pre-carry net cost to Longboat of around $5 million.
Upon success, there is the potential to provide low-CO2 blending gas to the nearby Equinor-operated infrastructure (Åsgard) allowing for the possibility of rapid monetization.
“I am pleased that we are already underway with exploration drilling so soon after the completion of our first transactions last month,” Helge Hammer, CEO of Longboat, said. “We expect to be drilling three wells over the next few weeks with the Rødhette and Egyptian Vulture wells already underway and Mugnetind expected to spud shortly, in an extremely busy and exciting time for the company. Drill results from these first three wells are expected before the end of the year and have the potential to create significant shareholder value.”
"The exploration program over the next 18 months offers shareholders a unique opportunity to gain exposure to a drilling portfolio of seven wells targeting net mean prospective resource potential of 104MMboe with an additional 220 MMboe of upside which provides the potential to create a Net Asset Value of over $1 billion based on precedent transactions in the Norwegian North Sea for development assets," Hammer added.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Companies To Produce Green Hydrogen From Converted Jack-Up
- OGCI Revises Upstream Targets for 2025
- Shell Sanctions Ormen Lange Subsea Gas Project
- ADIPEC Confirms 2021 In Person Event
- Saipem and Aramco Sign MOU for Potential New Co
- OPEC Nations Warn of Oil Market Turbulence
- Lightsource BP Secures $1.8B Credit Facility
- Aker Solutions, AF Gruppen Given Go-Ahead To Create Decom JV
- Subsea 7 Secures Sizeable Norwegian Sea Deal
- Oil Gains With Supply and Demand In Focus
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and More
- Naga 7 Contract Terminated As Result Of Total Loss Incident
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Schlumberger Meets with Libya NOC
- Shelf Drilling Scores Three-Year Jack-Up Deal With ONGC
- Ithaca Energy CEO Passes Away
- Biden Looks Into Why Gasoline Prices Are So High
- Great Interest in Latest Norway License Round
- Why Gas Desperate Europe Is Not Buying LNG
- Shell Identifies Significant Damage On GOM Facilities Following Ida
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Pemex Restores Production After GOM Rig Fire
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets
- Ida Impact on Gulf of Mexico Continues