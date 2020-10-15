Equinor Signs Microsoft MOU
Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) revealed Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to explore ways to support the Northern Lights carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.
As part of the agreement, the two companies have agreed to explore a technology collaboration to integrate Microsoft’s digital expertise into the Northern Lights project and to explore ways for Microsoft to invest in the effective development of Northern Lights. The companies have also agreed to explore and establish the advocacy of policies that help accelerate the contribution CCS can make to meeting Europe’s climate goals.
“Carbon capture and storage is a proven technology and has the potential to play a key role in decarbonizing energy and industries across sectors to meet international climate targets,” Equinor Executive Vice President Irene Rummelhoff said in a company statement.
“We look forward to working together with Microsoft and the Northern Lights partners to develop digital technologies for Northern Lights,” Rummelhoff added.
Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft, said, “one of the world’s imperatives is the need to develop new ways to capture, transport and permanently store carbon”.
“This will require enormous investment and innovation, including a huge amount of computing power and data,” he added.
“As a company, Microsoft is excited about and committed to supporting promising carbon capture approaches. Our goal is not only to contribute our technology and know-how but explore how new solutions like the Northern Lights project can help us meet our own carbon negative goals by 2030,” Smith continued.
Equinor, Shell and Total made a conditional investment decision on the Northern Lights CO2 transport and storage project back in May. The Northern Lights development comprises transportation, receipt and permanent storage of CO2 in a reservoir in the northern North Sea. Northern Lights is part of the Norwegian CCS project Langskip (Longship), which is supported by the Norwegian government.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- Westwood Hires Head of Energy Transition
- Wood Bags New Equinor Deal
- Touchstone Announces Significant Gas Discovery
- Qatar Set to Expand Access to UK LNG Market
- Shell and Exxon JV Awards Onshore Contract to Fluor Unit
- Offshore Brazil Contract Goes to Oceaneering
- Russia Expects OPEC+ to Keep Current Output Deal
- Abu Dhabi Invests $2.1B in Adnoc Pipelines
- Equinor Signs Microsoft MOU
- Pipeline Billionaire Steps Down
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- 92 Percent of US GOM Oil Production Shut-In
- Equinor May Have to Shut Johan Sverdrup
- 91 Percent of US GOM Oil Still Knocked Out
- Baker Hughes Reveal Gain of Eight Rigs
- Airborne Oil & Gas Changes Name
- Gazprom Unveils New Gas Deposit
- Libya May Double Oil Output Next Week
- Offshore Israel Campaign Goes to Stena Drilling
- California Is Banning Gasoline Cars
- Pipeline Billionaire Steps Down
- MPC Approves Job Cuts
- Deloitte Gives Bleak US Oil Job Prediction
- Oasis Petroleum Files Chapter 11
- Pemex Sees Plunge in Oil Exports
- Arctic Energy Office Reestablished
- ONGC Fire Extinguished
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- No Layoffs as Total Goes Zero Crude at Refinery