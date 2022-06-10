Equinor Signs LNG Deal with Cheniere

Cheniere Energy Inc has announced that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing LLC, has entered into an LNG sale and purchase agreement with Equinor ASA.

Under the deal, Equinor has agreed to purchase approximately 1.75 million tons per annum of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis for a term of approximately 15 years, Cheniere revealed. The deliveries under the agreement will start in the second half of 2026 and will reach the full 1.75 million ton per annum figure in the second half of 2027, according to Cheniere.

Half of the volume, or approximately 0.9 million tons per annum, is subject to Cheniere making a positive final investment decision to construct additional liquefaction capacity at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal beyond the seven-train Corpus Christi Stage III Project, Cheniere noted.

“Equinor is one of Europe’s premier energy companies, and we are excited to form a long-term relationship with another strategic customer that shares our ambitions for a sustainable future,” Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a company statement.

“This SPA further reinforces Cheniere’s leadership in providing the flexible, reliable and cleaner burning long-term LNG supply sought by our customers across the globe focused on energy security and environmental priorities,” Fusco added in the statement.

“The SPA also reflects the urgency in demand for investment in additional LNG capacity, not only for the Corpus Christi Stage III Project, which is nearing FID, but also for capacity beyond the project’s initial seven trains,” Fusco went on to say.

Rigzone has asked Equinor for comment on the development but is yet to receive a response from the company at the time of writing.

Last month, Cheniere Energy Inc announced that Cheniere Marketing LLC had entered into an LNG sale and purchase agreement with POSCO International Corporation. Under the deal, POSCO International agreed to purchase approximately 0.4 million tons per annum of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis for a term of 20 years beginning in late 2026, Cheniere revealed.

Back in March, Cheniere Energy Inc announced that its subsidiary Corpus Christi Liquefaction LLC had agreed with Engie SA to amend the LNG sale and purchase agreement the parties previously entered into in June 2021. As part of the amendment, Engie agreed to purchase approximately 0.9 million tons per annum of LNG from CCL on a free-on-board basis for a term of approximately 20 years, which began in September 2021.

