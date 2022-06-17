Equinor Signs Deal With 3D Printing Start-Up
Norwegian energy major Equinor has signed a Letter of Intent with the 3D print start-up Korall Engineering as a result of this year’s Equinor & Techstars Energy Accelerator program.
Equinor believes the solution proposed by Korall Engineering is needed in the changes the industry is facing, where 3D printing and digital inventories are important elements in transforming the supply chain into a digital supply network.
3D printing is a production technique where three-dimensional objects are built up layer by layer. A digital inventory reduces the need for physical inventory, saving time and money.
“Equinor has identified a great potential in utilizing 3D print. The main areas are to reduce maintenance and modification costs, reduce lead time, reduce physical inventory, reduce waste, and improve functionality. Equinor finds Korall Engineering’s technology and competence interesting, and Equinor intends to continue the collaboration started during the Equinor & Techstars Energy Accelerator program”, said Brede Laerum, head of Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence in Equinor.
Equinor Ventures has also awarded two Accelerator Prizes to Sol Clarity and Powertrust start-ups. The companies will receive $50,000 each.
Equinor & Techstars Energy Accelerator was hosted by Equinor at the offices in Oslo, Norway, with eight start-ups from around the world.
During the past 13 weeks, the start-ups have tapped into the global network of Techstars, Capgemini, and Equinor. Around 100 mentors have participated, assisting start-ups mature and grow, and further supported with equity capital provided by the venture capital fund Sandwater. The program has represented a unique opportunity to search for the best ideas within the energy sector.
"Innovation has been at the core of Equinor for 50 years and now we find that we must use that same muscle to shape the future of energy. We believe start-ups will play an important role in developing new technologies and new value chains for a low-carbon future," said Mary Karunakaran, leader of Equinor & Techstars Energy Accelerator at Equinor Ventures.
"I am very proud of what the start-ups have achieved and how far they have come during the program. We are privileged to work so close to impressive corporate partners, Equinor and Capgemini Invent, to understand how to engage an energy giant," said Audun Abelsnes, managing director, Equinor & Techstars Energy Accelerator.
"This year’s class is a great cohort of startups with brilliant ideas and innovative business models that drive the energy transition. Throughout the program, we have seen tremendous progress. At Capgemini Invent, we are passionate about bringing to life what’s next, and the startups do exactly that by developing the industry through innovation in practice," said Elin Skauge, vice president of Innovation & Strategy Capgemini Invent Norway.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Russia Sanctions Lead to $237B Decline in Oil Project Pipeline
- White House Weighs Fuel Export Limits
- IEA: 119 Publicly Traded E&P Firms Added Proved Reserves In 2021
- Equinor, Technip Energies Team Up On Floating Wind Substructures
- Gasoline Soars Past $5 Per Gallon with No Sign of Slowing
- Europe Mulls Classifying Lithium As Toxic. Climate Goals In Danger.
- Norway Gasoline Hits $10 a Gallon
- Targa Agrees $3.5B Permian Deal
- AIS Survivex Transitioning Military Personnel Into New Energy Careers
- Equinor Considering Wind Farm To Power Troll, Oseberg Fields
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- Texas LNG Blast Spells Trouble for Europe
- USA Pledges Millions to Address Supertanker Threat
- New Development In Iran, Greece Tanker Seizure Story
- Saudis Cut Oil To China While Meeting Most Asian Requests
- UK Government, Shell Talk Pivoting Back To North Sea Oil and Gas
- Woodside CEO Blames High Oil and Gas Prices on Scarce Investments
- North America Adds 30 Rigs Week on Week
- Top Headlines: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant and More
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point