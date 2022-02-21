Equinor Shuts Down Veslefrikk Field, Decom Ops To Follow

Equinor has permanently shut down production from the Veslefrikk field ahead of decommissioning of the field's facilities.

Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has permanently shut down production from the Veslefrikk field ahead of decommissioning of the field’s facilities.

Veslefrikk is a field located in the northern part of the North Sea, 18.5 miles north of the Oseberg field. The water depth is 600 feet.

It was discovered in 1981 and the plan for development and operation was approved in 1987. The field is developed with two facilities – Veslefrikk A and Veslefrikk B.

Veslefrikk A is a fixed steel wellhead facility with a bridge connection to a semi-submersible facility for processing and accommodation - Veslefrikk B. Production started in 1989. The field’s FPU also controlled the Huldra gas and condensate field which was shut down in 2014.

Equinor announced via social media over the weekend that the Veslefrikk platform was shut down on February 17 and that it would be towed to shore in a few months after more than 30 years on stream and over 400 million barrels of oil equivalent produced.

“The Veslefrikk platform and organization have been pioneers in Equinor. […] It’s also contributed to us in its more mature stage, as its years of tail production have provided us with valuable experience for a number of our other fields entering the same phase,” Equinor said. The company also thanked the people that made up the Veslefrikk organization for all the strong results.

The tale of the fields decommissioning started in 2020 with Equinor submitting its plan for decommissioning plan was to Norwegian authorities.

The very decision that Equinor and its partners would shut down the Veslefrikk field in the Norwegian part of the North Sea was announced almost a year ago in late February 2021. At the time, Equinor said that the shutdown would occur in the spring of 2022.

To remind, Equinor awarded contracts during 2021 for the removal, dismantling, and recycling work related to Veslefrikk platforms to M.A.R.S, Aker Solutions, and Heerema Marine Contractors.

The consent from the country’s oil and gas industry safety body – the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) – for the decommissioning of the field was given to Equinor earlier this month.

Under Norway’s Petroleum Act, the developer of a field must pay for and carry out full or partial removal of facilities and equipment after the production period has ended. The removal work must take place under HSE regulations for the petroleum activities and based on considerations including consent and decommissioning plans.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com