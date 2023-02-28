Equinor Sells South Riding Point Oil Terminal to Liwathon

Equinor has decided to sell its South Riding Point oil terminal at the Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas.

Equinor has struck a deal with Liwathon regarding the sale of the Equinor South Riding Point oil terminal at the Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas for an undisclosed fee.

Equinor reminded that the company purchased the terminal 2009 to enable the company to trade oil primarily originating from the American markets. The facility was commissioned in 1973 and has a total storage capacity is 6.8 million barrels.

“Since we bought the South Riding Point terminal in 2009, the flow in the oil market in North America has changed significantly for Equinor and the company has increasingly sold crude to other regions globally. Consequently, we believe a new owner would be better positioned for the further development of the terminal,” says Alex Grant, Equinor’s senior vice president for Crude, Products and Liquids.

“This transaction supports our strategy to focus and concentrate the portfolio around core areas and allows us to redeploy capital where we believe we have a stronger competitive advantage. Liwathon will now take over ownership and commence a process to restart regular operations of the South Riding Point terminal,” Grant said.

As part of the agreement, Liwathon will assume the responsibilities for the employees of South Riding Point. Equinor added in its statement that the transaction is approved by Bahamian authorities.

Liwathon Group currently operates four facilities in Estonia with a storage capacity of over one million cubic meters. The company provides an extensive range of services in the area of handling, transport and storage of liquid fuels traded globally.

Equinor further reminded that in September 2019, the South Riding Point terminal was in the direct path of the hurricane Dorian, and sustained extensive damages including an oil spill which affected the terminal site and a forest area north-east of the terminal.

Since then, extensive clean-up operations have been performed by Equinor in close collaboration with Bahamian authorities. The clean-up operations outside the fence were concluded in March 2021 and extensive testing of the groundwater outside the terminal has shown no sign of hydrocarbon deposits, Equinor’s statement reads.

