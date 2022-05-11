Equinor Sells Greater Ekofisk, Martin Linge Stake For $1 Billion

Equinor has agreed to sell a non-operated share in the Greater Ekofisk Area and a minority share in the Martin Linge field to Sval Energi.

Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has agreed to sell a non-operated share in the Greater Ekofisk Area and a minority share in the Martin Linge field to Sval Energi.

Equinor said that the agreement includes 7.604 percent of Ekofisk area licenses PL018, PL018B, and PL275 which include the Ekofisk, Eldfisk, and Embla fields as well as 6.63922 percent in the Tor unit. It is worth noting that the Ekofisk field became the first producing field on the NCS in 1971 and is expected to still be producing in 2050.

With this agreement, Equinor will no longer have any ownership interests in the Greater Ekofisk Area but will retain a 51 percent ownership share in Martin Linge since the deal includes only a sale of a 19 percent stake to Sval Energi. The Norwegian giant will also continue as the operator of the field.

The deal also includes the sale of Equinor’s 18.5 percent interest in Norpipe Oil, part of the infrastructure transporting oil from the Greater Ekofisk Area to land.

The agreement includes a cash consideration of $1 billion and a contingent payment structure linked to realized oil and gas prices for both assets for 2022 and 2023.

“With this transaction we are optimizing our oil and gas portfolio in line with Equinor’s strategy, capturing value from several of our assets,” Equinor claimed.

“Ekofisk has played an important role in Norway and Equinor’s oil and gas journey as the first producing field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The Greater Ekofisk Area is an area where Equinor has limited participation, and we have therefore decided to sell our position in the area during a period of high prices and to redirect capital to other core areas for the business,” said Rune Nedregaard, the senior vice president of Exploration and Production for South Norway.

“We are also pleased to announce that the deal includes bringing in Sval Energi as a partner to the Martin Linge field, creating further value from this asset. Martin Linge started production in June 2021 and is now producing very efficiently. We are looking forward to collaborating further with Sval Energi to create more value from Martin Linge going forward,” he added.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary government and license approvals and is expected to be completed during the second half of 2022.

“The transaction fits well with our growth ambition and portfolio. Following the completion of this transaction and the Spirit Energy Norway acquisition, Sval will be on course to reach 100.000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 and will continue its growth trajectory in the coming years. Together with our partners, we look forward to creating further value from these assets”, added Nikolai Lyngø, CEO of Sval Energi.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com