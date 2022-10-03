Equinor Selects Torgrim Reitan As New Chief Financial Officer

Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has appointed Torgrim Reitan as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and executive vice president with effect from October 6, 2022.

Reitan succeeds Ulrica Fearn who has decided to leave the company to pursue a CFO opportunity outside the company. Fearn will be available to secure a good handover to her successor until further notice.

“I am very pleased to welcome Torgrim back to the Corporate Executive Committee. Torgrim has a very strong background to take on the complex challenge as CFO in Equinor, as we progress our ambition to be a leading company in the energy transition. In the current energy crisis, it is a definite strength to have Torgrim in my top management team, with his experience as CFO, from our upstream business, from trading and operations of natural gas, and lastly from the acceleration of growth in our renewables business,” Anders Opedal, president and CEO of Equinor, said.

“I look very much forward to joining the CEC and to work closely with Anders and his very strong team in handling the current energy crisis while using my broad experience contributing to driving the momentum in our transformation towards net zero in 2050,” stated Reitan.

Reitan comes from the position of senior vice president for Finance and Control in Equinor’s Renewables business area. He joined Equinor in 1995. From 2018 –2020 he was the executive vice president for Development and production international. From 2015 – 2018, Reitan held the position of executive vice president of Development and Production USA.

Before this, he held the position of executive vice president and CFO from 2010 to 2015. He has held several management positions in Equinor prior to this, including senior vice president in trading and operations in the Natural gas business area in 2009 and 2010, senior vice president in Performance management and analysis from 2007 – 2009, and from 2005-2007 he was senior vice president in Performance Management, Tax, and M&A. From 1995 to 2004 Reitan held various positions in the Natural Gas business area and corporate functions.

