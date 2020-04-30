Equinor Revises Charter for Floatel Endurance
Equinor and Floatel International have agreed to revise the contract period for Floatel Endurance accommodation rig at the North Sea’s Martin Linge field to now end January 2021. Equinor still has the option to further extend the charter.
The Martin Linge field discovery was made in 1978. The field is 42 kilometers west of Oseberg, where the water depth is 115 meters. Equinor became the operator in March 2018, and the current anticipated start of production is approximately Q3 2020.
Floatel Endurance is a semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessel designed for worldwide operation with emphasis on some of the harshest environmental conditions in the world, including the Northern North Sea. The floatel accommodates 440 people in single bed cabins and has a telescopic gangway for personnel to transfer between the floatel and the host installation. A helideck, two deck cranes, a large lay-down area as well as workshops and warehouses support logistics, construction and storage activities.
During the past few years, Equinor’s development in the Martin Linge field had faced repeated delays due to cost overruns tied to “increased drilling efficiency, simplification and smooth project implementation,” according to statements from Equinor. Martin Linge was originally scheduled for completion in 2016.
In March 2020 Equinor had approximately 776 people working at the field, spread across multiple installations, including the Maersk Intrepid rig and the Floatel Endurance.
The field development comprises a jacket-based integrated wellhead, production and accommodation platform and a permanently anchored oil storage vessel. When the field comes on stream, gas will be transported through a new pipeline connecting the field to the existing pipeline going to St. Fergus, Scotland. Oil will be processed on the storage vessel and transported from the field in shuttle tankers.
Equinor is the majority shareholder (70%) and Petoro (30%) is the only partner.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
