Equinor Restarts Production From Peregrino Field Off Brazil

Norwegian oil major Equinor has resumed production from the Peregrino field offshore Brazil after more than two years offline.

Equinor said that production on the Peregrino field in Brazil resumed on July 16 and that it would be aiming to ramp up production and reduce emissions intensity.

Peregrino production was suspended in April 2020. Since then, Equinor has executed a major program of maintenance, upgrades, and repairs on the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and has installed a new platform, Peregrino C.

Together, these investments have allowed production to restart, increase the overall capacity of the field, and improve the carbon emissions intensity.

“Our top priority is the safety of our people and our operations. The investments in technology, new equipment, and maintenance have allowed us to safely resume production at Peregrino and to prepare for the start-up of the new Peregrino Phase 2 project,” says Veronica Coelho, Equinor’s country manager in Brazil.

Peregrino is the largest field operated by Equinor outside of Norway and the first of a series of major field developments in Brazil. The remaining reserves from Peregrino Phase I are estimated at 180 million barrels.

In parallel with the maintenance and upgrades on the FPSO, a third wellhead platform, Peregrino C, was installed and is progressing towards the start of production, with the first oil expected in the third quarter of 2022.

Equinor stated that the new platform was part of the Peregrino Phase II project which would extend the lifetime and value of the field and add 250-300 million barrels.

“I am proud of how hard our teams have worked, throughout the Covid pandemic, to bring the Peregrino field back on stream and upgrade the facilities. More than 1,200 people have been working together offshore over the last months,” adds Veronica Coelho.

In line with Equinor’s low carbon strategy, major investments have been made to reduce CO2 emissions from the Peregrino field. When in operation, Phase II will lower absolute emissions in the Peregrino field by 100,000 tons of CO2 per year.

This will be achieved by deploying digital solutions to optimize energy consumption, in addition to gas-powered power turbines to drastically reduce and replace diesel consumption.

Located in the Campos Basin, the Peregrino field started production in 2011. Equinor is the operator with a 60 percent stake, with Sinochem holding the remaining 40 percent.

Peregrino Phase I consists of an FPSO unit, supported by two well-head platforms – Peregrino A and B, while Peregrino II consists of the Peregrino C wellhead platform and related facilities.

