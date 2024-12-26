Equinor Raises Stake in Orsted to 10 Percent

Equinor increased its shareholding in renewables developer Orsted from 9.8 percent to 10 percent.

Norwegian majority state-owned energy major Equinor ASA has increased its shareholding in Danish majority state-owned renewables developer Ørsted AS from 9.8 percent to 10 percent.

Equinor announced its entry as a minority investor October 7. The new 0.2 percent stake purchase represents 840,764 shares. In total Equinor paid $2.3 billion, or DKK 398.5 a unit, based on a USD-DKK exchange rate of 7.15, Equinor said in an online statement.

Separately Ørsted said Equinor now holds 42,038,108 shares in Ørsted. The new acquisition boosts Equinor’s position as Ørsted’s second-biggest investor after the Danish state.

The transaction “does not change Ørsted’s previous financial guidance for the financial year 2024”, Ørsted said on its website. Ørsted has lowered its expected full-year EBITDA from DKK 23 billion–DKK 26 billion to DKK 24 billion–DKK 26 billion ($3.35 billion–$3.62 billion), “excluding earnings from new partnerships and impact from cancellation fees”, as announced in its results report November 5.

“We have lowered our gross investments guidance by DKK 8 billion to DKK 36-40 billion due to timing effects across our project portfolio”, Ørsted added.

In Equinor’s October announcement, Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal said, “This is a counter-cyclical investment in a leading developer, and a premium portfolio of operating offshore wind assets”.

“The exposure to producing assets complements Equinor’s operated offshore wind portfolio of large projects under development”, Opedal said.

“The offshore wind industry is currently facing a set of challenges, but we remain confident in the long-term outlook for the sector, and the crucial role offshore wind will play in the energy transition”, Opedal added.

Equinor said then it was not seeking board representation.

At the time, Equinor said Ørsted had about 10.4 gigawatts (GW) of net renewable generation capacity and a gross portfolio of offshore wind projects in execution totaling around seven GW.

However, since then, Ørsted announced at least one completed project and several divestments.

Ørsted aims to build 35–38 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity by 2030. The bulk is allotted for offshore wind at 20–22 GW.

