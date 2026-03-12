Equinor Proves More Oil and Gas around Sleipner, Troll

Equinor discovered more oil, gas and condensate on Norway's side of the North Sea, with plans to extract the resources via existing infrastructure in the Sleipner and Troll areas.

Equinor ASA and its partners have discovered more oil, gas and condensate on Norway's side of the North Sea, with plans to extract the resources via existing infrastructure in the Sleipner and Troll areas.

The Byrding C discovery, made five kilometers (3.11 miles) northwest of the Fram field in the Troll area, is estimated to hold 4-8 million barrels of recoverable oil, majority state-owned Equinor said in a press release.

"Since 2018, Equinor has participated in the drilling of 26 exploration wells in the extended Troll area, which also includes Fram", the company said. "Nineteen discoveries have been made, giving a discovery rate of more than 70 percent".

Lill H. Brusdal, Equinor vice president for exploration and production in the Troll area, said, "Near-field discoveries like these are important to maintain high energy deliveries from the Norwegian continental shelf going forward".

The discovery from exploration well 35/11-32 S is in production license (PL) 090 HS. Equinor operates the license, awarded 2013 and valid through 2035, with a 75 percent stake via Equinor Energy AS. Japan's INPEX Corp owns 25 percent through INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS.

In Sleipner, the four most recent exploration wells yielded gas and condensate discoveries with a combined estimate of 55-140 million barrels of oil equivalent. Frida Kahlo, Langemann, Lofn and Sissel were discovered over three months in the Hugin formation.

"Lofn and Langemann together represented the largest Equinor-operated discovery on the Norwegian continental shelf in 2025", the company noted.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

Cecilie Rønning, Equinor vice president for exploration and production in the Sleipner area, said, "Sleipner is an important hub for gas exports to Europe, and we must do everything we can to identify the remaining resources in the area. The discoveries give grounds for optimism as we plan to drill three additional exploration wells and two new production wells in the area this year".

Equinor aims to start production at Frida Kahlo this April. The discovery was made in PL 046, operated by Equinor Energy with a 58.3 percent interest. Poland's majority state-owned ORLEN SA holds 24.4 percent via ORLEN Upstream Norway AS . Vår Energi ASA, backed by Italy's state-controlled Eni SpA, has 17.2 percent.

"The Lofn, Langemann and Sissel discoveries are planned to be developed as subsea tie-backs to existing infrastructure, with the aim of bringing them onstream within two to three years", Equinor added.

The Lofn and Langemann discoveries, already announced December, are part of PL 1140, which Equinor Energy operates with a 60 percent stake. Aker BP ASA owns 40 percent.

Sissel, already announced January, is in PL 1137. Equinor Energy is operator. The license is equally owned with OLREN Upstream Norway.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com