Equinor Profit Soars on Higher Prices

'Strong production in the second quarter enabled us to capture value from higher prices, contributing to strong cash flow and financial results'.

Equinor ASA on Wednesday reported $4.84 billion in net income and $3.23 billion in net income adjusted for nonrecurring items for the second quarter (Q2), up 267 percent and 93 percent year-on-year, respectively.

"Strong production in the second quarter enabled us to capture value from higher prices, contributing to strong cash flow and financial results", president and chief executive Anders Opedal said in a statement.

The Norwegian majority state-owned energy major declared a dividend of $0.39 per share, unchanged from Q1 but up from $0.37 per share for Q2 2025. It approved a share buyback program of up to $1.125 billion, the third tranche of its 2026 plan of up to $3 billion.

In the April-June 2026 quarter, Equinor's equity output rose three percent year-on-year to 2.17 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (MMboed), with the Norwegian liquids share increasing to 690,000 boed and Norwegian gas share increasing to 724,000 boed.

"Production from new fields, including Eirin and Symra coming on stream, drove a four percent production increase on the Norwegian continental shelf compared to the second quarter of 2025", Equinor reported. "Johan Sverdrup and new wells supported the production, while planned turnaround activity and natural decline partially offset the result.

"The addition of production from Adura in the UK and the Bacalhau field in Brazil, as well as lower turnaround activity, contributed to a four percent production increase in the international oil and gas reporting segment compared to the same period last year. This was partially offset by portfolio changes, in addition to natural decline and operational issues at Roncador in Brazil.

"The production in the U.S. was stable in the quarter compared to the same quarter last year".

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Equinor's average realized liquids price in Norway and the United States rose 57 percent and 50 percent to $102.3 a barrel and $84.4 a barrel respectively. Its average realized gas price in Norway rose 33 percent to $14.07 per million British thermal units (MMBtu); in the U.S., the figure fell 19 percent to $1.96 per MMBtu.

Equinor's average realized price for piped gas in Europe rose 32 percent to $15.79 per MMBtu. The corresponding figure in the U.S. dropped 16 percent to $2.3 per MMBtu.

"In the second quarter, Marketing, Midstream and Processing delivered strong results amid geopolitical market volatility, primarily driven by Crude, Products and Liquids through high physical margins in crude trading and strong shipping optimization", Equinor said. "Strong European refining margins also contributed to group performance".

Adjusted revenue surged 35 percent year-on-year to $34.02 billion. Adjusted operating profit rose 76 percent to $11.48 billion. Cash flows from operations after taxation rose 296.13 percent to $7.68 billion.

Equinor ended Q2 with $44.51 billion in current assets including $8.06 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Current liabilities totaled $38.45 billion including $6.81 billion in finance debt.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com