Equinor Presents Wisting Impact Assessment

Norwegian energy major Equinor has presented an impact assessment for the development and operation of the Wisting project in the Barents Sea. The plan for development and operation is scheduled to be finalized at the end of 2022.

The impact assessment to be issued for public consultation is covering both the development phase and the operations phase of the project. In December, Equinor entered into an agreement with Lundin, whereby Equinor will continue its Wisting operatorship into the operations phase.

The Wisting discovery is of considerable size, containing close to 500 million barrels of oil equivalent. Expected investments are in the range of $6.8 – $8.5 billion.

According to Equinor, the development and operation of Wisting will have major positive impacts on society locally, regionally, and nationally as the development and operations phase will create substantial value in Northern Norway and for Norwegian society.

“The Wisting field development will be a large and complex project, utilizing necessary experience and expertise both in the company and the industry. The chosen concept is robust and adapted to Barents Sea operation, while at the same time well suited for Norwegian suppliers to be able to compete for major assignments,” says Siv Irene Skadsem, VP for new assets on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

The Norwegian share of goods and service deliveries to the field development is calculated to be more than $4 billion, representing a minimum of 50 percent of total investments. These calculations have been made before all contracts are awarded. Equinor aims to increase the Norwegian share as contracts are awarded.

There will also be major spinoffs in the operations phase, and the Norwegian share of the operating costs is estimated to be around $190 million per year over 30 years, which is the expected field life.

It is worth noting that plans call for both the supply base and the helicopter base to be established in Hammerfest.

Concept selection and power from shore

The concept chosen for the Wisting development consists of a circular FPSO with power from shore as an integrated part of the technical solution. The oil will be processed and stored on the FPSO before it is shipped to the market.

There is not enough gas in the reservoir to power the field throughout its life, and gas import is both technically demanding and costly. Electrification is therefore the best solution, as it will also have the lowest emissions during the production period.

In the operations phase, the Wisting power demand will be around 80 MW. The power cable from shore will be around 211 miles long.

The impact assessment process is an open process, and its purpose is to ensure that players with an opinion on the development have an opportunity to express their views. The deadline for the consultation process is 12 weeks from publication.

Equinor is the operator of the Wisting license project with a 35 percent stake while the remaining partners are Lundin Energy, Petoro, and Inpex which hold 35, 20, and 10 percent, respectively.

