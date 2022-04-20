Equinor Presents First Energy Transition Plan
Norwegian energy major Equinor has published its first Energy transition plan, which will be submitted for an advisory vote by shareholders at the company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting in May.
The plan provides an overview of how the company is progressing towards its 2050 net-zero ambition through short-term actions and medium-term ambitions.
Equinor also proposes to amend its object clause, which currently has a sole focus on petroleum. The new wording will introduce ‘energy’, which is in line with the current strategy and the company’s ambition to deliver energy that has lower – and eventually net-zero – emissions.
“To decarbonize society, we need to be effective agents of change in the energy transition. We have set a clear direction to apply our experience, competence, and the financial muscle from oil and gas to new value-creating sectors of the energy system,” says Jon Erik Reinhardsen, Chair of the Board of Directors in Equinor.
“We are pleased to present the plan to our shareholders and look forward to continued dialogue on the necessary decarbonization journey,” Reinhardsen added.
In February the company strengthened its ambition level by including a net group-wide emission reduction of operated scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50 percent by 2030. Equinor aims to achieve 90 percent of this ambition through absolute reductions.
This demonstrates that the company is taking action to reduce emissions under its operational control in line with a trajectory consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement and a 1.5-degree pathway.
“Our Energy transition plan is based on actions. We believe it demonstrates that we have the right strategy, ambition level, capabilities, and track record to be a leading company in the energy transition while ensuring long-term shareholder value creation and competitiveness,” Anders Opedal, CEO and President of Equinor, stated.
Equinor’s strategy is to continue to create long-term value while supplying reliable energy with progressively lower emissions. The Energy transition plan integrates key elements of Equinor’s decarbonization strategy with existing actions and ambitions.
It includes information on capital allocation, policy engagement, risk and performance frameworks, and other enablers to deliver on the company’s ambitions. The plan builds on Equinor’s many years of experience, its strategy, and strong track record.
Equinor has developed the plan in close collaboration with key stakeholders and it draws on investor group frameworks, including the Climate Action 100+ Net Zero Company Benchmark. The plan is informed by climate science and scenarios from the International Energy Agency and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
The energy transition is a massive, shared, global challenge that will require coordinated action. Equinor is committed to being a proactive and constructive partner with governments as they put in place the necessary policy frameworks for the market to move towards a lower-carbon energy system.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
