Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil

Equinor has drilled a dry well in the Cambozola prospect offshore Norway. The well will be now plugged and abandoned.

Norwegian oil major giant Equinor has drilled a dry well in the Cambozola prospect offshore Norway. The well will be now plugged and abandoned.

Longboat Energy, the partner in the well, said that the exploration well 34/9-1S was targeting Lower Cretaceous turbidite sand lobes in the Northern North Sea and had the potential to be a play opener.

The well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 14,400 feet below sea level. Background gas readings were recorded throughout the overlying section, but the well failed to encounter any effective reservoir.

Analysis of the data collected remains ongoing to understand the observed bright seismic amplitude anomaly and any remaining Lower Cretaceous prospectivity in the area. The drilling operations were carried out within the schedule and below budget.

“Naturally, we are disappointed that the Cambozola well was not a success, but we look forward to continuing our fully-funded, gas-focused exploration program with the large Oswig and Copernicus wells both anticipated to spud during the summer,” Helge Hammer, Chief Executive Officer of Longboat, said.

As previously reported, the drilling of the Copernicus well is expected to start between June and September 2022. To this end, PGNiG Upstream Norway, as the operator, inked a deal with Odfjell Drilling in December 2021 for the drilling rig Deepsea Yantai, which will carry out these drilling operations.

On the other hand, Longboat gained access to the Oswig prospect in May 2022, after executing a two-well farm-in agreement with OMV to enter three licenses on the NCS by acquiring a 20 percent working interest in these licenses.

Cambozola was described ahead of the drilling as a “play opener”, and one of the largest gas prospects to be drilled in Norway in 2022. This was the primary prospect located in the PL1049/PL1049B/PL1049C licenses in the Northern North Sea.

Gross unrisked mean prospective resources for the entire Cambozola prospect were estimated at 159 million barrels of oil equivalent. The drilling of the Cambozola well was undertaken by the Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig

Cambozola lies 18 miles northwest of the Equinor-operated Kveikje discovery, which was announced by Longboat back on April 5. The company described the find as “significant” and noted that it had excellent reservoir quality. Equinor confirmed the Kveikje discovery on April 11, highlighting that it was the sixth discovery in this area since autumn 2019.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com