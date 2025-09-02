Equinor Plans to Connect New Discovery to Asgard Development

Preliminary calculations indicate the discovery, wildcat well 6506/12-PB-3 H in production license 094, holds a recoverable 6.3-18.9 million oil-equivalent barrels.

Equinor ASA and its partners have proven hydrocarbons in a prospect under production license 094 in the Norwegian Sea and plan to develop the discovery using existing infrastructure in the Asgard field.

Preliminary calculations indicate the discovery, wildcat well 6506/12-PB-3 H, holds a recoverable 6.3-18.9 million oil-equivalent barrels, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) reported on its website.

The well tested the Smorbukk Midt prospect between the Smorbukk and Smorbukk Sor accumulations about 250 kilometers (155.34 miles) southwest of Bronnoysund, according to the upstream regulator.

"The licensees aim to connect the discovery to Smorbukk Sor, which is part of the Asgard field", the NOD said. Asgard, discovered 1981, began production 1999.

Drilling, conducted by the Transocean Encourage rig, primarily aimed to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic rocks in the Ile and Garn formations, which comprise the Fangst Group. Secondarily the campaign aimed to collect data from Late Cretaceous rocks in the Lysing Formation.

"Well 6406/12-PB-3-H encountered an approx. 54-metre condensate/light oil column in the Garn Formation in sandstone with moderate to good reservoir properties", the NOD said. "The reservoir was about 94 meters thick, and the petroleum/water contact was not encountered.

"66 meters of gas/condensate was also proven in the Ile Formation in a sandstone reservoir with moderate to good reservoir properties. The reservoir was about 75 meters thick, and the petroleum/water contact was not encountered.

"The well was not formation-tested.

"The well was drilled to respective measured and vertical depths of 4,991 and 4,218 meters below sea level, and was terminated in the Ror Formation in the Middle Jurassic".

This is the 15th exploration well drilled under license 094, awarded 1984 and lasting through 2027, according to the NOD.

Norway's majority state-owned Equinor operates the 094 license with a 40.95 percent stake through Equinor Energy AS. Var Energi ASA owns 34.3 percent. State-owned Petoro AS holds 14.95 percent. France's TotalEnergies SE has 9.8 percent through TotalEnergies EP Norge AS.

In a separate Equinor campaign on Norway's side of the Barents Sea, the Deimos prospect in production license 1238 turned up dry, the NOD said Monday.

The target, wildcat well 7117/4-1, was drilled 135 kilometers west of the Snohvit field and 260 kilometers northwest of Hammerfest, according to the NOD.

The well is the first drilled in the license, awarded last year and expiring March 2031. It was drilled by the COSL Prospector rig.

Equinor operates license 1238 with a 55 percent stake. Var Energi and Petoro own 25 percent and 20 percent respectively.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com